Fishwick Care Home Celebrates Success at the Great British Care Awards

Colleagues at Ribble View care home are celebrating the incredible success of Physiotherapist Ali Tajizadegan, who was named the winner of ‘The Putting People First Award’ at this year’s North West Great British Care Awards (GBCAs).

Ali triumphed over a competitive field of nominees to take home this prestigious accolade.

This award recognises individuals who embrace personalisation and empower those they support to have more control over their lives.

Ali was nominated for this award by Ribble View Home Manager, Jordan Crompton. He commented:

"I cannot put into words the positive impact and difference Ali has on the people we support and their wider family at Ribble View. One of them has a spinal injury, and we had a meeting where the person’s family members were in floods of tears, expressing their gratitude for the progress their relative has made, thanks to Ali's dedicated work over the last 12 to 18 months.”

Ali’s dedication is exemplified by the personalised sessions he provides, including swimming and hydrotherapy in public pools with one of the people he supports, and strength-building exercises at the local gym for another.

These efforts have not only boosted people’s confidence and self-esteem, but also added a personal and deeply meaningful touch to their recovery journeys. One resident expressed:

“Ali is worth his weight in gold, and I wouldn’t be here without him.”

Ribble View colleagues at North West GBCAs

Ali’s commitment extends far beyond his professional duties, as he frequently goes above and beyond in daily practice.

Jordan described him as “a ball of energy,” whose positivity and “happy-to-help” attitude uplift everyone at Ribble View, from residents to visitors.

The Great British Care Awards, widely recognised as one of the highest honours in the care sector, feature 21 award categories that celebrate outstanding contributions from those who demonstrate excellence in their field. This year, 57 Exemplar Health Care colleagues across five regions were finalists.

Reacting to the award, Ali said:

"This means the world to me! It's a wonderful recognition of the passion and care we bring to our work at Ribble View. I’m so proud to be part of such a great team, and this reflects the effort we all put into making a positive difference in the lives of the people we support. I am honoured to have been selected as the winner, and it inspires me to keep striving to do my best."

Jordan Crompton, Home Manager at Ribble View, added:

“This award is a remarkable achievement, and it's a testament to Ali’s dedication. The people we support are at the heart of everything we do, and this recognition affirms our commitment to providing the highest standards of care and support. It’s a proud moment for all of us.”