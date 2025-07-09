Fireaway Pizza launches "Wonderwall of Flavour" Oasis-inspired menu for Lancashire Fans

Fireaway Pizza announce the launch of their "Wonderwall of Flavour" Oasis-inspired menu - a collection of five specially renamed pizzas celebrating the legendary Manchester band's highly anticipated homecoming gigs at Heaton Park this July.

The rock 'n' roll menu transformation comes as more than 10 million fans from 158 countries attempted to buy tickets for the Oasis reunion tour, with the Manchester dates being among the most sought-after. The announcement of the tour prompted six of Oasis's works to re-enter the UK charts, including "Live Forever", which out-peaked its original release, demonstrating the nation's continued obsession with the Gallagher brothers.

For local fans wanting to celebrate the band's return to their hometown, participating Fireaway stores are offering 50% off all five Oasis-inspired pizzas on collection orders and all pizzas during the Manchester tour dates (July 11, 12, 16, 19 & 20).

The five reimagined pizzas pay homage to the band's iconic songs, albums and lyrics:

"Don't Look Back in Anger" Pizza – Tomato base, mozzarella, meatballs, sausages, pepperoni and turkey bacon. A meat lover's anthem that's definitely gonna be the one that saves your hunger. "Live For-Heaton Park" Pizza – BBQ base, mozzarella, red onions, sweetcorn and chicken. Named after their legendary hometown gigs, this pizza brings the Manchester magic to your plate. "Veggie Supersonic" Pizza – Tomato base, mozzarella, onions, mixed peppers, sweetcorn, mushroom and green olives. For those who like their vegetables as bold as their Britpop. "Pepperoni Champagne Supernova" Pizza – Tomato base, mozzarella, pepperoni and jalapeños. A sparkling combination that'll take you higher than a champagne supernova in the sky. "Some Might Say It's Special" Pizza – BBQ base, mozzarella, cheddar cheese, meatballs, red onions, mushrooms and crispy onions. Some might say it's the ultimate pizza experience.

Fans can register via this link to receive an email with a QR code for redemption at participating stores on collection orders during the Manchester gig dates.

"As a Manchester business owner, I couldn't be more excited to celebrate Oasis's return to their hometown," said Bilal Qasim, owner of Fireaway’s Ashton store. "These aren't just any gigs - they're a homecoming for Manchester's most iconic band. We wanted to give local fans a way to be part of this historic moment, whether they've got tickets or not. There's something special about bringing the community together over great food while celebrating our city's musical heritage."

"We couldn't resist the opportunity to celebrate one of Manchester's most iconic bands with our own twist on their legendary songs," said George Whiting, Fireaway's Head Of Marketing. "Just like Oasis brought people together through their music, we're bringing Manchester communities together through great food. For local fans wanting to celebrate the band's homecoming, this is our way of letting them be part of this cultural moment. Yes, we’re biased, but we believe these pizzas are made with the same passion and authenticity that Oasis brought to their music."

True to Fireaway's commitment to quality, all Oasis-inspired pizzas are made with premium ingredients, including dough prepared fresh daily in-store using flour from Italy's Campania region and buffalo mozzarella imported from Southern Italy.

The "Wonderwall of Flavour" menu will be available at participating Fireaway locations across Manchester and surrounding regions, including Ashton, Fallowfield, Preston, Blackpool, Bury, and Northenden during the Manchester Oasis Live '25 tour dates.