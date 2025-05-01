Final three new homes for sale at Warton development

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

ELAN Homes is nearing a sell-out in Warton with just three homes available at Rosewood Gardens.

The site, on Church Road, was one of two in Lancashire acquired from administrators following the collapse of Stewart Milne Homes North West England (Developments) Ltd last year.

Site and sales teams were quickly established to resume construction of the homes and re-open sales centres, with each of the developments rebranded and renamed.

All eight homes at Acorn Meadows in Broughton have now been sold, while at Rosewood Gardens, 13 of the 16 properties have been reserved.

Elan regional sales and marketing director Marie Morris said: “Our new homes in Warton have proven popular, reflecting that there’s a real need for quality, energy efficient new homes in the area. Elan has been building and selling homes across Lancashire for four years but much longer across the wider North West. Our solid reputation, including completing other stalled sites, has helped boost buyer

confidence.”

The final properties available at Rosewood Gardens include the four-bedroom detached Westwood, priced from £314,995 with flooring throughout and turf to the rear garden.

There are two of these double fronted properties available. On one side of the hallway, there’s a large living room with two sets of French doors leading out to the garden. On the opposite side of the property is the coming kitchen, dining room and utility. There’s also a storage cupboard and cloakroom on this level.

Upstairs, there are four bedrooms, one with en-suite, plus the family bathroom.

The Westwood is available with either a 5% deposit boost, worth £15,749, or part exchange.

“Subject to terms and conditions, we’ll effectively act as a guaranteed cash buyer for the customer’s property so they don’t have to worry about being held back by a house that no longer meets their needs,” Marie explained.

“Feedback from other purchasers who’ve used part exchange is that they love the reassurance and convenience this offers. There are no complicated chains or last-minute haggles over price.”

Also available is the three-bedroom detached Castlevale show home. Priced from £259,995 it’s ready to move into with curtains, blinds, light fittings and flooring throughout, plus turf to the rear garden.

It features a lounge at the front, which leads through to a combined kitchen and dining room at the rear with direct access to the garden via French doors. There’s also a dedicated laundry space, plus a cloakroom.

Upstairs, the main bedroom has an en-suite, leaving the family bathroom to serve the other two bedrooms.

For the latest availability at Rosewood Gardens in Warton or to make an appointment with the sales team see https://www.elan-homes.co.uk/developments/rosewood-gardens/.