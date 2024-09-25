Final Shared Ownership Home Available at Brun Lea Heights

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The final Shared Ownership home has launched at Barratt Homes' popular Brun Lea Heights development in Burnley, giving buyers the chance to join this thriving new Lancashire community.

A modern red brick semi-deatched two-bedroom house, The Rowan boasts open-plan ground floor living and plenty of storage, with French doors leading onto the well-sized back garden. Upstairs, two double bedrooms complete with built-in wardrobes sit either side of a family bathroom.

The Shared Ownership home is available to buy through Home Reach, with buyers able to purchase 50%-75%, paying rent to Home Reach on the portion they don't own. This gives buyers an alternative route onto the property ladder at this exciting new Lancashire development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brun Lea Heights consists of two-, three- and four-bedroom homes beautifully positioned on the outskirts of Burnley. A short drive from the M65 & 5 minutes from the Rossendale Valley, there’s plenty of green open space with Burnley Golf Club close by and Towneley Park just a short drive away, boasting historic landscapes, formal gardens & woodland walks.

The Rowan, Brun Lea Heights

A thriving market town with a lively centre, Burnley offers a wide range of restaurants, shops, a theatre and a post office, alongside three train stations with links to Preston and Blackburn.

Prices start from £98,323 for 50% share of The Rowan.