Final Shared Ownership Home Available at Brun Lea Heights
A modern red brick semi-deatched two-bedroom house, The Rowan boasts open-plan ground floor living and plenty of storage, with French doors leading onto the well-sized back garden. Upstairs, two double bedrooms complete with built-in wardrobes sit either side of a family bathroom.
The Shared Ownership home is available to buy through Home Reach, with buyers able to purchase 50%-75%, paying rent to Home Reach on the portion they don't own. This gives buyers an alternative route onto the property ladder at this exciting new Lancashire development.
Brun Lea Heights consists of two-, three- and four-bedroom homes beautifully positioned on the outskirts of Burnley. A short drive from the M65 & 5 minutes from the Rossendale Valley, there’s plenty of green open space with Burnley Golf Club close by and Towneley Park just a short drive away, boasting historic landscapes, formal gardens & woodland walks.
A thriving market town with a lively centre, Burnley offers a wide range of restaurants, shops, a theatre and a post office, alongside three train stations with links to Preston and Blackburn.
Prices start from £98,323 for 50% share of The Rowan.
