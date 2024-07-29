Final home sold at award winning Chorley development

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The last home at Redrow’s popular Whittle-le-Woods development is off the market, but homebuyers need not be disappointed.

Sycamore Manor, which was named the ‘Best Residential Development’ in Lancashire at last year’s UK Property Awards, has been a popular choice amongst buyers since it first went on sale in 2021.

However, there are still current and upcoming Redrow developments nearby to choose from. The homebuilder recently launched its new Eco Electric homes at Worden Gardens in Leyland and has another development of energy efficient homes coming soon at Woodland Chase in Eccleston.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Redrow Lancashire’s ‘sales consultant of the year’ Carol Sokol has sold homes in the area for many years and recently celebrated her 30th anniversary with Redrow.

Redrow’s Worden Gardens in Leyland.

She said: “Sycamore Manor has been a very popular development, as were Redrow’s other neighbouring developments in this part of Chorley before it. It’s been wonderful to see the community here thrive over the years and that sense of community has continued to blossom.”

Just three miles away in Leyland, Redrow is busy developing its final phase at Worden Gardens. Once complete it will feature more than 200 homes from the homebuilder’s Heritage Collection, with a mix of two, three and four-bedroom properties. Set amid open countryside, the new community, located on Leyland Lane, has access to open spaces around the neighbouring Worden Park, as well as cycling and pedestrian access.

Meanwhile Redrow’s Woodland Chase development, in Eccleston, is coming soon. Those looking for a new home in this sought after village can register their interest now via the website to be among the first to receive updates when the homes go on sale in the autumn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ‘Eco Electric’ homes at Worden Gardens, and those planned for Woodland Chase, will all feature air source heat pumps as standard to provide heating and hot water, as well as underfloor heating to the ground floor, reducing homeowners’ energy use.

“Not only do our designs feature traditional Arts and Crafts inspired architecture and a high interior specification, but their energy efficiency ratings will also be among the best on the new build market,” said Steve Jackson, sales director at Redrow Lancashire.