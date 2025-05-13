Final five properties at Fulwood development

Only five properties remain at Redrow’s Tabley Green development in Fulwood.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Redrow has been creating the award-winning development for the past eight years, which features a total of 251 properties across three phases.

Tabley Green, located less than four miles from the centre of Preston, has been a hugely popular development and was named as the ‘Best in Lancashire’ at the UK Property Awards in 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The remaining properties, all from Redrow’s Heritage Collection, are all four bedroom designs; The Harrogate, The Chester and The Shaftesbury.

Redrow's Tabley Green

All properties will be ready to move into this summer.

Steve Jackson, regional sales director for Redrow, said: “We’re very proud of the community we’ve created here in Fulwood. From our first phase The Hawthorns, which launched in 2017, followed by The Orchards in 2021 and our latest phase Foxgloves, which opened in 2023.

“Its location has been a big draw for buyers. Close to farmland, Tabley Green has a semi-rural feel as well as being within easy reach to the city of Preston.

“We’re now down to the final five homes. Anyone wanting to purchase here is urged to act fast.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Harrogate features an open-plan kitchen dining and family room, with a separate lounge, utility and cloakroom. Upstairs there are four double bedrooms, an en-suite and dressing area off the main bedroom and a family bathroom. Prices currently start from £435,000.

The Chester boasts an open plan kitchen/ dining area across the back of the property, a separate lounge, utility, cloakroom and integrated garage. The second floor has four double bedrooms, an en-suite and dressing room to the main bedroom and a family bathroom. Prices start from £405,000.

The Shaftesbury features a kitchen, dining and living area extending along one side of the property, with a separate lounge on the other. A separate cloakroom and utility complete the accommodation downstairs. Upstairs there are four double bedrooms, the main with en-suite, and a family bathroom. Prices currently start from £390,000.

One of the remaining Shaftesburys is also available as a Readymade property. Redrow’s Readymade homes are energy efficient, brand new properties, with a high specification interior chosen by Redrow’s interior designers. They feature a host of extras included such as flooring, saving potential homebuyers thousands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve added: “Our Readymade properties are perfect for those who want a stress-free move, as everything is already in place and all the design decisions have been made by the experts. There are no onward chains so buying Readymade is the ideal option for those who don’t want to wait to move.”

Redrow’s Help to Sell incentive is available for customers with an existing property to sell. A Key Worker deposit contribution is also on offer to qualifying purchasers while stamp duty contributions are available on selected plots.

To find out more about Tabley Green and the remaining properties visit www.redrow.co.uk/tableygreen or call the team on 01772 507449.