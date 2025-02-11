Final call: enter the Heating Installer Awards 2025

There’s still time for North West heating installers to enter the highly esteemed Heating Installer Awards 2025. With the deadline fast approaching, heating installers across the North West have less than a month left to get their entries submitted for a chance to win a prestigious title and £000s worth of prizes.

The Heating Installer Awards has been celebrating installers from across the UK for ten years, with sponsorship this year coming from respected names in the industry including The IPG, Polypipe Building Products, Powered Now, Refresh, Samsung Climate Solutions, Stelrad, and CIPHE. Free to enter, the awards give UK heating installers the chance to showcase a project that demonstrates not only incredibly technical results, but great customer service and expertise too.

In addition to the Regional Award, there’s a Rising Star Award for apprentices, the Most Sustainable Installer Award and the HVAC Award which recognises installers who provide full home comfort systems that encompass heating, cooling, and enhanced air quality. Regional winners are also in with a chance of winning the coveted National Award, crowning them the best in the UK.

The judging process will involve a panel of experts from the industry, professional bodies, the awards’ new Board of Trustees as well as fellow installers, who all individually score entries. After this, regional and category finalists go on to complete a technical challenge set by an impartial third-party and a public vote.

Heating Installer Awards Regional Winners 2024

Nick Irlam of Irlam UK and Phillip Metcalf of Cooling & Heating (both from Lancaster), David Thompson of GHI Renewables from Wigan, Andrew Beatty of Greenfield Penrith in Cumbria, Dennis Hollingworth of Hollingworth Heating in Stockport and Paul Clark of Concept Plumbing and Heating from the Wirral are just some of the outstanding installers in the region who have been recognised by the awards at a regional and national level due to their customer service, excellent installations and commitment to providing the best products.

Highlighting the often-overlooked professionals in the heating and plumbing industry, the Heating Installer Awards offers a substantial prize bundle for the finalists including products from sponsors and partners.

As well as this, the winners from the Heating Installer Awards will receive local promotion, have the opportunity to meet with industry professionals and network with other influential businesses too.

This is valuable promotion for North West heating installers. Think you’ve got what it takes to be crowned the winner of the Heating Installer Awards 2025? Visit www.heatinginstallerawards.co.uk and complete the entry form. Or give the awards team a call on 0161 871 1188 and they will be happy to take your entry over the phone.

