Fifty fearless fundraisers walked over hot coals to raise £10,000 for Rainbow Hub

Fifty fearless fundraisers took up the challenge and walked over hot coals at the Rainbow Hub Fire Walk to raise funds for the Northwest charity which supports children and young adults with physical and neurological disabilitiesThe event, supported by Fletchers Solicitors, took place on 6th July 2024 at the Highfield Restaurant, near Croston and is on target to raise £10,000.

Fire-walking is an ancient tradition and a rite of passage in many cultures. It involves walking on a bed of hot coals or embers and has been used for centuries to test physical and mental limits. Millions of people have done it safely all around the world.

Rainbow Hub Fire Walk was run by a certified fire walk Instructor and film maker, Chris Jones, who has led hundreds safely across the coals over the last decade. Chris, who originates from Wigan, took a break from Mission: Impossible where he is directing second unit to lead this fire walk. Chris said, “Back in my hometown to run a spectacular fire walk for Rainbow Hub and raise thousands for a much-needed charity. Epic to take so many of your warriors over the walk.”

The fearless “warriors” came from around the Northwest including Preston, Chorley, Wigan, Southport, Liverpool and Chester. Kay White from Houghton, Preston, whose grandson Ronnie attends Rainbow Hub; Sarah Cowan from Lostock Hall; Rainbow Hub’s CEO, Lyndsay Fahey, with son Stan and daughter Caitlin, also from Lostock Hall, all braved the coals. Also taking part were long time Rainbow Hub supporter Stephanie Almond, from Chorley and Cherlene Walmsley whose child attends Rainbow Nursery also from Chorley.

Fearless fundraisers at Rainbow Hub Fire Walk 2024

Another participant, Jayne Clarke, Deputy Head at Bretherton Primary School, said, “We did it!! 1200 degrees C and so proud of daughter Lucy for giving it her all. It was for a good cause especially when you think that some children supported by Rainbow Hub may never find walking at all easy.”

And Claire Insje from Shevington, Wigan was incredibly proud of her sons, Martin (13), Luke (12) and Adam (10) saying “An absolutely phenomenal experience. I can’t imagine I would have been up for doing it at their age. They were outstanding.”

Nicola Stanwix, Leanne Devine and Alison Battersby from Fletchers Southport, who supported the event, took part and Nicola said, “it was an incredible experience, definitely a different way to spend a Saturday night.”

Other supporters included a team from Irwin Mitchell Group, Liverpool and Hannah Martin and Ash Landes from CL Medilaw.

Chris Jones walking on hot coals

Emma Parish, Corporate Relations and Events Manager, Rainbow Hub, said, “It was an amazing evening and we cannot thank everyone who took part enough for helping us to raise such a fantastic amount. Special thanks to Chris Jones who encouraged us to release our inner Wonder Woman and realise our own strength and a huge thank you to Fletchers for sponsoring the night and sending a team.”

It’s not too late if you would like to support Rainbow Hub – just go to

More information about the work of Rainbow Hub can be found at www.rainbowhub.org