Festive Lights Wins Retail Innovator Award

Chorley-based Festive Lights has won the coveted Retail Innovators Award for at this year’s North West Family Business Awards.

Over 1,000 people from 60 different family-run businesses attended the ceremony on Friday 9th May 2025 at Liverpool’s iconic Titanic Hotel and Spa.

The awards, hosted by The Family Business Community, champions family businesses across the region, recognising their achievements, highlighting their legacies and celebrating their successes.

Festive Lights, the UK’s leading online retailer for home, garden, and seasonal lighting, were honoured to have taken home the award that recognises large family-run retailers and e-tailers. Judges commented on the businesses ‘warm, inclusive culture and attention to detail’, and that their attitude towards growth and innovation allows them to ‘push boundaries and position themselves to disrupt established markets’.

The lighting specialists was shortlisted alongside Liverpool-based medical material manufacture A. Algeos Lit and Arighi Bianchi, a luxury home furniture store from Macclesfield.

Matthew Higginson, Director of Business Sales at Festive Lights, commented: “It’s an incredible achievement to have secured this award. Over the last 25 years, innovation and product development has been at the forefront of our mission, allowing us to develop new and creative solutions for our customers. To have been recognised for something we feel so passionate about is an honour. Thank you to the judges and The Family Business Community for making this award possible.”

Launched in 1999, Festive Lights is also home to the security steering lock, Disklok™, DRiBOX™, a weatherproof connections box, and foldable, award-winning e-bike MiRiDER™.