Festive Lights Finalist in North West Family Business Awards 2025

Chorley-based online lighting experts nominated in Retailers and E-Tailers – Large Business Award.

Festive Lights, a local, family-owned business, has been announced as a finalist in the prestigious North West Family Business Awards.

Chorley-based Festive Lights, who specialise in providing home, garden, security and seasonal lighting, has been shortlisted within the Retailers and E-Tailers – Large Business category. The lighting experts recently celebrated their 25thanniversary and were also shortlisted for the Family Business Award at the 2025 Red Rose Awards hosted by Lancashire Business View earlier this year.

Organised by The Family Business Community, the North West Family Business Awards champion family businesses across the region, highlighting their success and growth within the local economy. The Retail and E-Tail category recognises the resilience of the family-owned retailer, honouring those who excel in offering exceptional products, services and customer experiences.

Festive Lights Commercial Director, Stephen Alty, said: “We’re honoured to have been shortlisted for the Retail and E-Tail category at this year’s North West Family Business awards.”

“The Family Business Community has created an award to celebrate and recognise the hard work and dedication that goes into forging a successful family-run business. We’re immensely proud to be second-generation family business from the North West, and truly look forward to celebrating alongside other like-minded businesses in the region.”

Sue Howorth, Co-founder and Director of The Family Business Community, said: “The quality of this year’s entries made the judges’ decisions extremely challenging. The finalists should be incredibly proud of their achievements and we’re looking forward to celebrating with all of the family businesses in our region.”

The winners of the North West Family Business Awards will be announced at a vibrant ceremony at Liverpool’s Titanic Hotel and Spa on 9thMay 2025.