Festive birthdays: How Pear Tree House Care Home residents make the season extra special

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

For some, the festive season is a time to celebrate Christmas; for others, it’s also about marking a milestone birthday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At Pear Tree House care home, part of Danforth Care Homes, residents like Neil are sharing their unique stories about celebrating birthdays during the busiest, and often most joyful, time of the year.

Neil, who was born on Christmas Eve, recalls how his childhood shaped the way he celebrates. As a “war baby,” Neil grew up with his deaf and mute grandparents, who went above and beyond to make his birthday special, even during one of the most challenging periods in history.Reflecting on his festive birthday, Neil shared:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I like having my birthday at Christmas because everyone is in a good mood getting ready for the festivities. If I could design the perfect celebration, it would involve everyone being happy and together, with good food, dancing, and a decent wine like Sauvignon Blanc – although it depends on what we’re eating!

Pear Tree House Care Home

"For me, tying my birthday into Christmas is what makes it so joyful."Pear Tree House also reached out to the local community to understand how others with festive birthdays celebrate. Jayne, born on New Year’s Eve, shared:

"My birthday is on New Year’s Eve. No one ever really wants to celebrate it properly, but I truly hope the residents of Pear Tree House Care Home enjoy the festivities!"

At Pear Tree House, ensuring residents feel celebrated and valued is central to their approach. The team works closely with residents like Neil to bring their birthday dreams to life, whether that’s tying celebrations into the Christmas spirit or creating something entirely unique.Donna Marsden, General Manager at Pear Tree House, reflected on the importance of these celebrations:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At Pear Tree House, we see birthdays as a time to truly honour our residents. For those with festive birthdays, it’s about making the most of the season’s joy while ensuring they feel individually celebrated. Neil’s story is a reminder that even in challenging times, the spirit of connection and joy can make celebrations unforgettable. Our team is proud to create these special moments for every resident."

Neil, Pear Tree House Care Home Resident

Pear Tree House care home in Preston offers exceptional residential, dementia, and respite care in a luxurious and welcoming environment. The home is designed to support residents’ wellbeing while enabling them to enjoy enriching experiences and create lasting memories.

At Pear Tree House everything is included in a single, transparent weekly fee, giving residents and their families peace of mind with no unexpected costs. The fee covers 24-hour care, housekeeping, dining, activities, trips out, as well as monthly hairdressing, chiropody, and access to newspapers and magazines.

This all-inclusive approach ensures residents can focus on living well, staying active, and enjoying life in a supportive, caring environment.