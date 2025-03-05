Female students lead the way in Equal Trades event

Accrington and Rossendale College (ARC), part of Nelson and Colne College Group, is preparing to host an Equal Trades event - designed to promote opportunities for young women in traditionally male-dominated industries such as construction and motor engineering.

The event, hosted as part of the Association of Colleges (AOC) Youth Social Action Project, has been developed by first year Level 1 painting and decorating students with the goal of inspiring the next generation of tradeswomen. The event will take place just after International Women’s Day whose theme this year is #AccelerateAction which calls for more urgent action to achieve gender equality.

Local schools have been invited to take part, offering female students the chance to experience hands-on taster sessions in construction, joinery and painting and decorating, as well as hearing from industry professionals and guest speakers. With a growing skills shortage in the UK’s trade sectors, the event aims to challenge gender stereotypes and encourage young women to explore rewarding careers in these industries.

James Tucker, staff lead for the project, highlighted the importance of creating these opportunities: "There is a huge demand for skilled workers in construction and motor engineering, yet women remain significantly underrepresented. By giving young female students a hands-on experience and access to role models, we hope to inspire the next generation of skilled tradeswomen."

Megan Talbot, a former student and now a tutor, will speak at the event, sharing her journey in the industry, including the challenges she faced and how she built a successful career.

Megan said: "When I first started, I was one of the only women on my course. But I’ve built a successful career and now teach the next generation. Events like this are crucial in showing young women that these industries are not just for men, they’re for anyone with the passion and skill."

The event has been designed by students, for students, with a small team of female painting and decorating students taking the lead in organising activities. 17 year old Elexi Moore, one of the student leads shared her motivation for getting involved: "We want to make sure girls and young women know that they have a place in these industries. It’s not about being the ‘only girl in the room’ - it’s about having the same opportunities as anyone else."

Employers and industry representatives will also be attending providing information on career pathways. Interactive activities and industry stands will give students a hands-on experience while linking careers directly to relevant courses and qualifications. The Equal Trades event will take place at Accrington and Rossendale College on 11 March and is open to female students from invited local schools who are interested in learning more about careers in skilled trades.