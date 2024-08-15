Fastest British time this year for City of Preston Road Race

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new British fastest time for 2024 record was set in this year’s annual City of Preston 5 & 10 Mile Road Race, which took place on Sunday (11th August).

In the five mile race, 80-year-old Congleton Harrier Elaine Statham finished the course in 52:14 to knock four minutes off the previous fastest UK five mile time this year for a female runner in her age category. The time also made Elaine the fifth fastest ever British W80 athlete over the distance.

Veteran athlete Elaine was one of 100 runners to complete the fast paced five mile circuit. First man home was Wesham Road Runner Adam Wilding in 27:24 with first lady Amie Smith, of Cheshire Dragons, in 32:06.

The course, which starts and finishes at Walmer Bridge Village Hall, is run twice by those competing in the 10 mile event, which this year had 166 runners.

Runners at the start of this year’s City of Preston Road Race

First man home was Callam Jones, of Salford Harriers, in 55.28. First lady home was Louise Blizzard, of Warrington AC, in 1:07:55.

Michael Brennand, who organises the race with fellow members of the Central Lancs Running & Triathlon Club (CLAN), said: “We were both delighted and surprised Elaine set the fastest time of this year.

“We were surprised because it was seriously hot so not ideal running conditions. We were delighted because Elaine successfully demonstrated that age doesn’t need to be a barrier to achieving goals.”

Michael added: “Our race attracts a mixture of serious club runners along with fun and charity runners. Everyone received a premium bespoke medal made from glass at the finish, which was fully deserved and hard-earned for pushing through in the heat.”

Veteran athlete Elaine Statham (number 631) set a new UK fastest time for this year in her age group

“Extra water was provided on the course to keep participants hydrated in the hot conditions with the extra cups of orange squash provided by Rosemere Cancer Foundation volunteers at the finish proving especially popular.”

The race has Rosemere Cancer Foundation as its charity partner. Among those running for the charity was Simon Blackburn, of Penwortham. Simon has run the 10 mile event every year for Rosemere the best part of a decade.

Family and friends sponsored Simon to raise £1,500 this year, taking his total donation to the charity by his participation over the years to more than £11,000.

Entry to next year’s City of Preston Road Race, which will take place on Sunday, 10th August, is now open.

Wesham Road Runners’ Adam Wilding was first man home in the five mile race

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, which is the region’s specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and also at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties.

The charity funds cutting-edge equipment, clinical research, staff training and innovative services and initiatives that the NHS cannot afford in order to make patients’ cancer journey more effective, comfortable and stress-free. For further information on its work, including how to make a donation, visit www.rosemere.org.uk