Fantastic family fun fundraising fete

We are An Inclusive Future CIC, we are organizing a fundraising event on August 1, 2025, to support cancer research in Penwortham, Lancashire. Your support would significantly enhance our fundraising efforts and contribute to a cause that is deeply meaningful to our team.

Many of us have been personally affected by cancer, and we are committed to making a difference in the lives of those we support in the North West.

The motivation behind this event is particularly poignant, as a cherished person close to our team was recently diagnosed with cancer. In response, we have come together to create this fundraiser to raise awareness, generate much-needed funds, and emphasize the importance of testing and treatment.

We sincerely appreciate your support in helping us make this event a success.