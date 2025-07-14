Fantastic family fun fundraising fete
We are An Inclusive Future CIC, we are organizing a fundraising event on August 1, 2025, to support cancer research in Penwortham, Lancashire. Your support would significantly enhance our fundraising efforts and contribute to a cause that is deeply meaningful to our team.
Many of us have been personally affected by cancer, and we are committed to making a difference in the lives of those we support in the North West.
The motivation behind this event is particularly poignant, as a cherished person close to our team was recently diagnosed with cancer. In response, we have come together to create this fundraiser to raise awareness, generate much-needed funds, and emphasize the importance of testing and treatment.
We sincerely appreciate your support in helping us make this event a success.