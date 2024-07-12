Family’s ultra quest to inspire cancer patients

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A family from Walton-le-Dale is about to take on one of the Lake District’s toughest challenges and while using it to fundraise for a charity close to heart, their primary motivation is to demonstrate that life can be good again post cancer.

Three members of the Hodgson clan are enlisted in this year’s Montane Lakeland 50 - a grueling 50-mile ultra-marathon with 10,000ft of climbing. It starts at 11-30 am on Saturday, 27th July.

The trio is made up of Karl Hodgson (35), one of Preston Harriers’ brightest stars, his plasterer dad Mick (59) and mum Annie (58), who works as a clinical coder at Bamber Bridge’s The Ryan Medical Centre. Also taking part is Karl’s harrier girlfriend Sophie Pilkington and her brother Joel.

Karl spent 16 years under the care of The Christie Hospital having been diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, a cancer of the lymphatic system, at the age of just 17-years-old.

Annie on a training run in The Lakes, proving that full fitness is possible post cancer

Karl had to endure chemotherapy and radiotherapy, the latter a treatment Annie also experienced at Rosemere Cancer Centre post-surgery after she was diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 48.

Annie said: “Karl has done both the Lakeland 100 and the Lakeland 50 before. Mick did the Lakeland 50 last year but I am doing it to celebrate 10 years post diagnosis.

“You have to complete the marathon within 24 hours so you have to reach certain checkpoints by a certain time or you’re eliminated. I’m hoping to finish in around 18 hours as it’s something I have been training for for about two years.”

Annie continued: “I used to run years ago for fitness but when Karl was diagnosed with cancer, it just blew our world apart and I stopped. I was then diagnosed. Cancer has affected many members of our family – my mother-in-law Ann Brenda Hodgson is now recovering well having just finished treatment for throat cancer at Rosemere Cancer Centre – but we wanted to show there is life after cancer.

Preston Harriers Karl and girlfriend Sophie, who are also taking on the ultra marathon

“It might take a while to get back to how you felt before but you can come back stronger. You realise being alive and being together with family is all you really need to be happy. Karl started running as part of his recovery. He’s taken it to another level but just getting out in the fresh air as a family for a walk is so good.”

Karl, who works for Farington surfacing company Multipave NW Ltd but with friend Steve Willett is behind the fun running advice podcast The Brig Boys, has set up an online fundraising page for Annie at https://www.justgiving.com/page/karl-hodgson-1719681285322 with all donations going to Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

Karl said: “Mum has been the rock of our family for my whole life. She was there every moment when I was at The Christie and has been there for so many other people in her adult life. Sometimes, she doesn’t get the appreciation she truly deserves as she’s a very selfless person, who will happily put others first.

“What a way to celebrate her 10 year anniversary. Mum, I love you. Good luck and I’ll be seeing you at the finish in Coniston. If you don’t make it, you can get the bus back!”

Annie with Mick, who will take on the Montane Lakeland 50 for the second successive year

Also at the finish line will be Annie and Mick’s two other children, eldest Kieran and youngest Lucie, who is mum to their granddaughters Aurora (nine) and Bridget (seven).

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated not only at Rosemere Cancer Centre, the region’s specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, but also at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties.

The charity funds cutting-edge equipment, clinical research, staff training and innovative services and initiatives that the NHS cannot afford in order to make patients’ cancer journey more effective, comfortable and stress-free. For further information on its work, including how to make a donation, visit www.rosemere.org.uk