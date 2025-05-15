Family fun day boost for Baby Beat
The afternoon event had children’s crafts and cookie decorating while to keep adults entertained, there was live music, quizzes, a raffle and tombola!
Staff from facilities maintenance company KKC UK of Chorley also undertook a sponsored static bike challenge that kept them pedaling at the Preston Road pub throughout the fundraiser. To boost the event’s donation even further, the company also handed over the proceeds of a charity golf day it hosted for clients at Shaw Hill Golf Club, Whittle-le-Woods.
Joanna Allitt, fundraising manager for Baby Beat, said: “Well done to Catherine, landlady Stella Gibbs, craft co-ordinator Michelle Mosoph, of Walton-le-Dales’ Absolute Angels Nursery and Pre-School, KKC UK and everyone who turned out to support the fun day. The fantastic total raised is testament to its success and how much people enjoyed the event.”
Baby Beat funds specialist equipment, patient services and comforts, clinical care, local research, additional training and staff welfare projects at the Royal Preston Hospital’s Sharoe Green Maternity Unit so that its maternity and gynaecology teams can offer the best possible outcomes for babies and mums in the Central Lancashire and Chorley area.
Baby Beat also supports the hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), which is Lancashire and South Cumbria’s regional specialist NICU. It provides exceptional care for the most premature and poorly babies and their families from across the two counties. For further information on Baby Beat’s work and how to support, visit www.babybeat.org.uk