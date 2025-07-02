Families rate Nelson home care staff among the Top 20 home care providers in the North West.

Life-Line Care 4 U In Nelson, Lancashire has won an award for being one of the Top 20 home care providers in the North West of England.

There are 1,365 home care providers in North West and 13,339 home care providers in the UK.

The top 20 home care providers in North West received the award from the reviews site for home care, homecare.co.uk, which hosts the Top 20 awards to help people find care that is right for their needs, budget and location.

homecare.co.uk’s Top 20 awards help people find high-quality care based on reviews from people receiving home care, plus their friends and relatives.

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of homecare.co.uk, said: “Top quality home care is vital as it supports people so they can continue living in their own homes and retain their independence.”

Nearly a million disabled and older people receive care at home so they can stay living independently in their own homes. This includes help with getting dressed, washed, preparing meals and drinks and administering medication.

With an ageing population, the number of people receiving home care is set to increase. According to the ONS’s population projections, by 2072, the number of people aged 65+ in the UK could rise to 22.1 million, making up 27% of the population.

Amanda Hopkins added: “People who are less mobile due to illness, a disability or age can become hidden away from society. When this happens their home care worker often plays a crucial role in keeping them both mentally and physically well.

“Our reviews are by those who receive the home care as well as their family and friends. This helps others to search for the right care provider, where compassion, trust and empathy are at the heart of their care.

“Life-Line Care 4 U has shown it provides high-quality care and we would like to congratulate it on being one of the top home care providers in the North West!”

Meriam Ali, manager at Life-Line Care 4 U said: “As a domiciliary home care provider trading for over 10 years, I feel overwhelmed to be receiving our 7th annual award as a Top 20 home care provider (North West).

"I would like to express my gratitude to our service users who have taken the time out and provided honest feedback.

"I also would like to thank the amazing management team for their efforts working around the clock ensuring high quality care is delivered. And lastly thanks to the care staff who take pride and joy in their work."

To see Life-Line Care 4 U reviews, go to: www.homecare.co.uk/homecare/agency.cfm/id/65432207606

You can view the full list of winners here: www.homecare.co.uk/awards.