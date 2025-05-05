Fairham's Bar Celebrates Two Years of Craft Excellence in Penwortham

Founded by local entrepreneurs and distillers Ellis McKeown and Liam Stemson, Fairham's Bar was conceived as a natural extension of their award-winning Fairham Gin distillery. The duo transformed an empty unit on Liverpool Road into a vibrant hub for craft and cocktail enthusiasts. Their mission: to celebrate all things craft by offering an array of spirits from both UK-based and international distilleries.

Over the past two years, Fairham's Bar has expanded its menu to feature fine wines sourced from Barrica Wines in Chorley and craft beers from local breweries such as Farm Yard Brew Co. The bar has also gained acclaim for its artisan cocktails, meticulously developed in-house by the Fairham's team.

A standout addition to the bar's offerings has been the Margarita Boards. Introduced during the first anniversary celebrations, these boards have captivated patrons and social media audiences alike, amassing over one million views on TikTok. The popularity of these boards has made them a staple at Fairham's Bar, with the boards and ever-changing margarita flavours becoming increasingly sought after.

New Food Menu Launches With A Bang

Just ahead of their two-year anniversary, Fairham’s Bar unveiled an exciting new food menu that elevates the bar’s already strong offering. The centrepiece of the launch is the Bruschetta Board – a mix-and-match sharing board that allows guests to choose four from a selection of deliciously topped bruschetta. Whether it’s the creamy Mozzarella, Sliced Tomato & Basil, the bold Pesto, Salami & Balsamic Vinegar, or the spicy indulgence of Nduja, Burrata & Sundried Tomato, the options are as varied as they are irresistible, and all made in house at Fairham’s.

One Google review says: “Karen: We had such a good night at Fairham’s trying their new bruschetta boards. They were absolutely divine! Table service was very attentive and they have such a good selection of wines and an extensive cocktail menu. Would highly recommend and we can’t wait to have them again!”

And the reviews are in on Facebook too: “Kate: Fantastic food and service! We will definitely be back to try some of the other bruschettas.”

Other popular new additions include the Loaded Hummus Plate, bursting with Persian-style salad and served with grilled flatbread, and the Nibble Board, a snack lover’s dream that offers bite-sized bar favourites like crispy habas fritas, gherkins, olives, and more.

Reflecting on the two-year milestone, co-founder Ellis McKeown shared, "Our vision for Fairham’s Bar has vastly changed over time. At first, we were obviously known for our gin, but we were keen to establish ourselves as more than just a gin bar, with our love for wine and cocktails coming to the forefront.”

As Fairham's Bar enters its third year, the team remains committed to delivering exceptional service and expanding their craft offerings. Plans are underway to introduce new board experiences and seasonal specials, ensuring that both loyal patrons and newcomers have fresh and exciting reasons to visit.

Liam Stemson adds, “We’re a small but mighty bar and are immensely proud of the reaction on social media to our margarita boards. Crafting something so appealing to customers is never easy and we’ve hit the sweet spot with our innovative offering.”

“On a busy evening, if one board goes out, staff know to get ready and prepare for more orders of boards coming in, they’re that appealing!” Liam continues.

The Fairham's Bar team are excited for customers to explore the new food menu in full, with bookings being accepted for when the Fairham’s kitchen is open – Wed, Thurs & Sun until 9pm, Saturday until 6pm, with plans in place to introduce the new food concept full-time at the bar in the future. More details can be found on Fairham's Bar's social media channels and website.