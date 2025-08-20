Extraordinary success as three Nelson and Colne College students accepted to Cambridge University

Nelson and Colne College (NCC), part of Nelson and Colne College Group (NCCG), is celebrating an extraordinary achievement as three of its A Level students – Ray Abbott, Sai Chinmayee and Jacob Brown – have secured places to study at the University of Cambridge.

Ranked number 1 in the country for A Level and Vocational progress, NCC ensures learners achieve higher grades than they would at any other general Further Education college.

With a 98 per cent A Level pass rate this year and 20 years of Ofsted Outstanding status, the college continues to demonstrate its reputation for academic excellence and the life-changing opportunities it provides for its students.

Ray Abbott, 18, from Burnley has secured a place to study Natural Sciences after achieving A* A* A B in Biology, Geology, Maths and Chemistry, alongside an A grade in his Extended Project Qualification on the history of evolution.

Jacob Brown

Ray began his journey at NCC studying Level 2 Applied Science, having moved from Scotland without traditional GCSEs, and has since made exceptional progress.

He said: “I’m so happy. I’ve really enjoyed my time at college and felt very supported throughout. I don’t think I’d be where I am now without the support I got from my tutors.”

Seventeen-year-old Sai Chinmayee from Nelson achieved A* grades in Biology, Chemistry, Maths and her Extended Project Qualification, as well as an A in Physics, and will study Medicine at Cambridge. Sai gained valuable industry experience during her time at college, including shadowing a doctor at Blackburn Hospital.

She said: “I’ve always wanted to go into medicine and at college I was able to also get a lot of industry experience. It was such an amazing opportunity as it really helped confirm this was what I wanted to do. I’ve had a brilliant time at NCC.”

Sai Chinmayee & Ray Abbott

Jacob Brown, from Clitheroe will also take his next step at Cambridge, having achieved an A* in English Literature and two Bs in Ancient History and Sociology. He will continue his studies in English Literature with the ambition of becoming both a writer and a professor.

He said: “This is just such a big achievement for me, and it feels great. I’ve worked hard and been supported by my tutors throughout my time at college. I’ve only got where I am right now due to their dedication and support.”

Principal Lisa O’Loughlin said: “This is a remarkable achievement for Ray, Sai and Jacob and we are incredibly proud of them. Their success reflects their talent, hard work and determination, alongside the dedication of our staff who inspire and support every learner.

“Their stories also show the breadth of pathways to success at Nelson and Colne College, whether through traditional routes or overcoming challenges, our students know they will be given the tools and opportunities to excel. Universities like Cambridge open the door to some of the highest-value careers and it is fantastic to see our students progressing to institutions that will continue to stretch, challenge and inspire them.”