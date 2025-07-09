EXPRESS Yourself: Lancashire Dance Charity to take centre-stage

DanceSyndrome works to change mindsets about leaders with learning disabilities through a bold model of co-produced dance. Their direct impact creates hope for the future by growing confidence, building experience and providing creative opportunities in a pioneering way.

This multi award-winning charity was founded in 2009 by Jen Blackwell, who has Down's syndrome because Jen found it difficult to find opportunities in community dance that were accessible to people with learning disabilities. DanceSyndrome's ethos is that disability should never be a barrier to following your dreams. All DanceSyndrome sessions are disability led, with people with learning disabilities taking visible Dance Leader roles to inspire people to see what can be achieved when we all become more inclusive. The charity works across the North-West offering weekly inclusive dance workshops in person and nationally online; their own accredited leadership training and exceptional performances by the DS Collective Performance Company at a variety of events including the prestigious Edinburgh Fringe Festival on three different occasions.

DanceSyndrome’s Showcase event is called EXPRESS ’25 and will take place at Blackburn Empire Theatre on Sunday 20th July at 3pm. Each of DanceSyndrome’s local community groups from Accrington, Chorley, Clitheroe and Preston have been invited to take part in this special event with a unique piece that they have developed together in their workshops.

Act 1 will bring these pieces together performances from DanceSyndrome’s DS Youth Performance Collective and the DS Collective Performance Company, which features performers with and without learning disabilities working collaboratively.

In Act 2, the DS Collective performance company will premiere “A Dream of Keys.” The piece shares a magical journey through the evolution of dance. When a young aspiring musician falls asleep after her first piano lesson, she enters a dream where the keys of a piano transform into dancers, each embodying a different era of dance, from elegant ballet to rhythmic rock and roll and the limitless opportunities of the future!

Julie Nicholson, Managing Director at DanceSyndrome says ““EXPRESS ’25 is a vital opportunity for our dancers with learning disabilities to share their voices through movement, not just as performers, but as choreographers too. Performing at Blackburn Empire Theatre offers a professional platform and allows us to communicate powerful messages about inclusion, teamwork and what can be achieved everyone is given a chance to shine. We hope members of the Lancashire community will come out and support their incredible work!”

EXPRESS ’25 will take place at Blackburn Empire Theatre on Sunday 20th July 2025 at 3pm. Tickets are £12.50 and are available directly from the Blackburn Empire website.

1 . Contributed Dancers on stage at a previous EXPRESS Community Dance Showcase Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed DS Youth collective performing on stage at the Blackburn Empire in 2024 Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed DanceSyndrome's DS Collective performing at a previous EXPRESS Community Dance Showcase Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Contributed Dancers on stage at a previous EXPRESS Community Dance Showcase Photo: Submitted Photo Sales