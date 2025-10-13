Explore Europe’s Waterways with Blackpool’s River Cruise Experts

CEO Phil & MD Paula to host European river cruise.

Ever pictured yourself gliding down the tranquil waters of the Rhine or the picture-perfect Moselle? Castles, vineyards, and medieval towns drift past as you relax on deck, soaking up views that feel like they’re straight from a storybook.

For many seasoned travellers, river cruising offers a sense of calm and wonder that’s hard to beat. And now, one of Blackpool’s best-known family businesses – Travel Village Group – is offering locals the chance to experience it for themselves.

In August 2026, CEO and Managing Director (and husband and wife) Phil and Paula Nuttall will personally host an exclusive seven-night Rhine & Moselle river cruise, giving guests the opportunity to travel alongside the people behind one of the UK’s most trusted independent travel companies.

A Blackpool Success Story – Four Generations and Counting

Founded more than 65 years ago right here in Blackpool, Travel Village Group has remained proudly family-run since the very beginning. What started with Phil’s grandfather, as Bourne Travel, has grown into a fourth-generation success story - one that still holds its Lancashire roots close to heart.

Despite having a nationwide team of travel agents and specialist brands such as RiverCruising.co.uk, the company’s headquarters remain firmly in Blackpool, where the family continues to serve local customers with the same care and community spirit they’ve built their reputation on.

Hosted by River Cruise Experts

Phil and Paula are not only passionate about river cruising, they’re true experts. Having sailed extensively across Europe’s most scenic waterways, they’ve handpicked this sailing themselves for its blend of charm, culture, and relaxation.

The voyage will take place on Riviera Travel’s brand-new ship, the MS Riviera Resplendence, a state-of-the-art vessel offering comfort, style, and exceptional service. Departing 15 August 2026, guests will enjoy full-board dining with an all-inclusive drinks package included.

A Journey Through Fairytale Europe

The itinerary promises a captivating mix of history and beauty:

Cologne: enjoy a guided tour and marvel at the city’s twin-spired cathedral

Koblenz: where the Rhine and Moselle meet, a truly breathtaking setting

Cochem: famous for its storybook castle overlooking the river

Trier: Germany’s oldest city, filled with Roman history and architecture

Bernkastel: one of the prettiest wine towns on the Moselle

Boppard : known as the “Pearl of the Rhine”

Rhine Gorge: spot clifftop castles and the legendary Lorelei Rock

Rüdesheim: a lively riverside town known for its music and wine taverns

Every stop includes a guided excursion, so you’ll get expert insight at every turn. Back on board, expect excellent dining, complimentary tea and coffee, Wi-Fi, and first-class hospitality from Riviera’s dedicated crew.

Join the Nuttalls on Board

Spaces are limited, and cabins are already booking fast. With such a stunning new ship, a carefully curated itinerary, and the chance to travel with Phil and Paula themselves, this really is a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

To find out more about this exclusive 2026 sailing and to secure your place, visit RiverCruising.co.uk — or hear directly from Phil and Paula about what makes this voyage so special.

Proudly Flying the Flag for Blackpool

As the Travel Village Group continues to grow across the UK, its heart remains in Blackpool, where the family business began over six decades ago. This river cruise is not just an opportunity to explore Europe’s waterways, but a celebration of a local success story that continues to make waves far beyond the Fylde Coast.