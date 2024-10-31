Expert takes structures skills to new heights at Airframe Designs

An expert in structures is taking the expertise of Lancashire leader Airframe Designs to new heights as it grows its specialist services for the modern aerospace industry.

Senior Structures Engineer James Roy has recently gained Compliance Verification Engineer (CVE) approval to help expand the Blackpool-based company’s offering.

He makes it a trio of structures CVEs at the company, with Structures Manager Lisa Chambers and CEO Jerrod Hartley also appointed.

James said: “I’ve enjoyed combining the theory with the practical training to achieve CVE status. We are all sharing our knowledge and skills in structural analysis and certification which is our core discipline to deliver engineering excellence for our customers.”

James was appointed by a European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) approved Part21J design organisation in Germany, ALAMO Engineering GmbH, which specialises in designing and certifying after-market changes and repairs to aircraft and rotorcraft.

He is also working on integrating a novel low-profile SATCOM antenna onto different types of business jet, an aerodynamically complex project working closely with Airframe’s Design team.

Jerrod Hartley said: “James has helped to increase our capability in this area and the skills and expertise we are acquiring are ultimately being passed on for the benefit of our customers.”

Airframe Designs continues to grow its specialisms in producing highly complex components to some of the largest aviation, defence and space organisations worldwide.

Recent projects undertaken by Airframe Designs include the integration of new systems into heavy lift drone platforms, conceptual design at a platform level for new uncrewed air-systems, test rig and tooling for electric vehicle propulsion systems and most recently the design and analysis of operator consoles for a special mission aircraft.

For more information contact Airframe Designs, tel 01253 400320 or visit the Airframe Designs website.