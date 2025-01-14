Experienced associate solicitor joins Harrison Drury’s private client team
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Ilona-Jade, who joins Harrison Drury from Watson Ramsbottom, will support clients on a wide range of inheritance and estate planning matters, including working with clients with high-value and complex estates.
Ilona-Jade will be advising clients on all private client matters including the drafting of Wills, inheritance tax planning and the administration of estates.
Ilona-Jade will also assist clients in drafting and registering Lasting Powers of Attorney, ensuring they are legally protected and understand their options by offering practical advice on how to use them.
Clare Fleming, head of the private client team at Harrison Drury, said: “Ilona-Jade is a great addition to our growing private client team in the region. With her specialised knowledge, she’s able to provide expert advice around all estate planning, trusts, wills and inheritance tax matters.
“Her appointment demonstrates Harrison Drury’s continued commitment to offering a highly personalised and comprehensive legal services to our clients.”
Ilona-Jade adds: “I decided to join Harrison Drury because of its fantastic reputation for client service. I have friends who work here, and they’ve always shared how great the firm is and how well it looks after its staff. When the opportunity came up, I couldn’t wait to be part of the team.”
Ilona-Jade, who qualified as a solicitor in 2019, is a member of the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners (STEP).
As part of the STEP qualification, she gained advanced certificates in will preparation and advising vulnerable clients, and successfully completed the taxation of trusts and estates module.