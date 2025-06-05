Exciting holiday for young Christians from across county
Across 96 action-packed hours, they came together for a high-energy gathering filled with games, outdoor adventures, Christian teaching and worship.
This year’s theme is in line with our Diocesan Year of Prayer and focuses on ‘prayer warriors’ from the Bible.
The young people who attended the event were from Chorley, Clayton-le-Moors, New Longton, Blackburn, Torrisholme, Feniscowles, Lancaster, Morecambe, Ribbleton, Cleveleys, Lea, Over Darwen, Lower Darwen, Leyland, Padiham, Brierfield, Burnley, Adlington, Preston, Garstang and Scorton. A full list of their churches is at the end of the story.
As part of the Diocese’s Vision 2026, which prioritises ‘inspiring children and young people’ events like this annual camp continue to place young people at the heart of Diocesan life.
View a flickr album with lots of pictures from the holiday here: https://www.flickr.com/photos/cofelancs/albums/72177720326467655/.
Throughout the holiday, participants have enjoyed a wide variety of activities including a quiz night, canoeing, kayaking, team games, low ropes course, archery and a magical mystery bus trip finishing at Bowness with a boat trip on lake Windermere.
Alongside the fun, there were also quieter moments of reflection and spiritual growth, with Bible studies, prayer time, and music all part of the programme.
The families of the young people were also invited to come and join in the family Eucharist today which concludes the camp, followed by a picnic with tea and coffee served by The Mothers Union who are great supporters of the holiday.
Bishop Philip, who regards the week as one of his favourite parts of the year said, “Inspiring and being inspired by children and young people remains a key part of Blackburn Diocese’s Vision 2026 and this Youth Holiday allows space for both in equal measure.
“It has been a joy to see the young people exploring their faith and deepen their knowledge and love for Jesus Christ while building friendships over the course of this week. This year we focused on prayer and how that gift from God of being in communication with Him can change not just our lives but the world we live in.
“This is the fifth year we have organised the event and it continues to grow. It has been made possible by the support of committed people from across the Diocese, including members of the Mothers’ Union and the Diocesan Board of Education. I want to thank the whole team for their dedication and hard work.”
Iain Parks, the Diocesan Director of Education, added: “It’s wonderful to see these young people come together on the annual youth holiday and build friendships and have chance to share their passion for the Lord with each other.
"Young people like these will have important roles to play in the future of the Diocese and Lancashire as they lives their lives for and with Jesus Christ and share their love for Him with people they meet, far and wide across the County.”
Below is a list of parishes who sent young people:
- All Saints Chorley
- All Saints Clayton le Moors
- All Saints New Longton
- Blackburn Cathedral
- Church of the Ascension, Torrisholme
- Immanuel Church, Feniscowles
- Lancaster Priory
- Morecambe Parish Church
- Parish of Ribbleton
- St Andrew's Cleveleys
- St Christopher's, Lea
- St James Over Darwen
- St James Lower Darwen
- St John's Leyland
- St Leonard’s Padiham
- St Luke the Evangelist, Brierfield
- St Matthew’s Church, Burnley
- St Paul's Church, Adlington
- St Stephen's, Preston
- St Thomas' Garstang
- St Peter’s Scorton