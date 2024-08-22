Exceptional outcomes for Tauheedul Islam Boys' High School pupils on GCSE results day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Celebrations are underway at TIBHS after pupils achieve academic excellence with their GCSE results.84% of pupils achieve a ‘strong pass’ (grades 9-5) in GCSE English and Maths.93% of pupils achieve a ‘standard pass’ (grades 9-4) in GCSE English and Maths.52% of pupils achieve the English Baccalaureate. The average grade in the English Baccalaureate subjects is 5.89.

Zeyad Elmetwally who was one of the school’s highest achievers, received a fantastic set of GCSE results, achieving six grade 9s, four grade 8s, one grade 7 and a Distinction*. Zeyad’s outstanding GCSE grades have enabled him to secure a place at Tauheedul Islam Boys' High School’s Sixth Form TB6, studying A levels in Maths, Biology, Chemistry and Psychology. Delighted with his results, Zeyad said: “First of all I would like to my teachers and parents. I am elated by the amazing results that I have managed to achieve. I am excited to start TB6 in September to study A levels.”

Another star pupil was Muhammad Bhad whose exceptional results included four grade 9s, six grade 8s, one grade 7 and a Distinction*. He will also be moving onto TB6 Sixth Form to study A levels in Biology, Maths, Chemistry and Sociology.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fellow pupil Muhammad Zakaria Patel also came away delighted with his results, after achieving four grade 9s, six grade 8s, one grade 6, and a Distinction*. Before progressing to university, Muhammad’s next steps will see him continue his education at TB6 where he will study A levels. Speaking of his success, Muhammad said: “I am extremely proud of my results. I want to thank my teachers for all their efforts. I am looking forward to studying Physics, Maths, Biology and Computer Science at TB6.”

TIBHS pupils celebrate their results

Fahad Harir is one of many pupils who made outstanding progress at the school, overcoming the challenges of an unsettled education due to relocating numerous times. Since joining TIBHS at the start of Year 10, Fahad has worked extremely hard and was proud to receive a grade 6 in both Mathematics and English Literature.

Majid Ditta, Principal at TIBHS, said: "Today, we celebrate the exceptional GCSE results of our pupils. Their achievements are a direct reflection of their relentless dedication, hard work and resilience throughout their secondary education. I am incredibly proud of each pupil and thrilled to see their hard work come to fruition. Congratulations to all for such outstanding results. We wish them all well as they embark on the next exciting phase of their journey – it’s pleasing to see so many of our young men continue their studies with us in our Sixth Form, TB6."

The school’s exceptional GCSE results follow its first set of A level results last week. Having opened its Sixth Form, TB6, in September 2022, its first cohort of sixth form students were overjoyed with their A level results. 36% of all A levels completed at TB6 were at A*-A, 63% of all A levels completed were at A*-B and 91% of all A levels completed were at A*-C. 100% of vocational students achieved a ‘DDD’ (Distinction) grade or better, with 30% receiving the highest possible grade of D*D*D* (Distinction*).