Evri announces deadline for sending Christmas presents

Evri, the UK’s biggest dedicated parcel delivery company, is today encouraging consumers to send their Christmas gifts as early as possible, as it adds 25 more Post Office branches to its parcel drop off network in Lancashire.

This extends Evri’s network to 263 parcelshop and locker locations in the area, giving the delivery firm the biggest parcel pick-up and drop off network in the UK.

Evri is also urging Lancashire consumers that are planning to send Christmas gifts domestically not to leave it to the last minute – with the final cut-off point for next-day parcels to be dropped off at a ParcelShop by 11am on 21st December.

By the end of October, the business will have more than 16,800 locations nationwide to send, collect or return parcels, including Post Office branches, Tesco Express stores, lockers and many independent convenience stores, allowing busy customers to send their parcels at their convenience.

Evri reveals Christmas posting deadlines

This follows Evri’s groundbreaking announcement in November last year that it was partnering with Post Office for consumers to send Evri parcels at the counter of more than 2,000 Post Office branches nationwide for the first time in the Post Office’s 360-year history.

By the end of October, less than a year on from the start of the partnership, and in preparation for the festive season, the number of Post Office branches that accept Evri parcels will total more than 3,200 across the UK.

The UK Christmas posting deadlines are:

Thursday 19th December – last day for courier collectionsFriday 20th December – send standard delivery parcels from a ParcelShop by 11amSaturday 21st December – send next-day delivery parcels from a ParcelShop by 11am

To find your all of our Post Office locations, as well as your nearest ParcelShop or Locker visit www.evri.com/find-a-parcelshop