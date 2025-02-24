Evo Roofing: From victims of a scam to a resilient roofing powerhouse in Manchester

Small businesses are no longer just threatened by physical challenges but are increasingly vulnerable to malicious cyber-attacks.

Evo Roofing, a specialist roofing company based in Manchester and serving Lancashire and the North West, recently experienced this reality when they fell victim to an online cloning scam. However, rather than being defeated by the incident, the company has bounced back stronger than ever, proving that resilience and quality service always triumph.

The trouble began when scammers cloned Evo Roofing’s website and business profile, posing as the reputable company. Unbeknown to Managing Director Christian Pereira and his team, the scammers began carrying out substandard roofing work while pretending to be Evo Roofing.

It wasn’t until a series of negative reviews started coming in that Christian realised the scale of the problem. “I couldn’t believe it – we would never do a bad job,” he stated. Known for his pride in the quality of his team’s work, Christian was shocked to discover that their hard-earned reputation was being tarnished by impersonators.

Quality Work From Evo Roofing

The company promptly alerted the authorities and took swift action to combat the cloning scam.

Despite the setback, Evo Roofing refused to let the attack define them. Determined to restore their name and reputation, they reached out to loyal customers and the community for support. The response was overwhelming.

In the past few months alone, Evo Roofing has received more than 100 five-star reviews from satisfied customers who wanted to show appreciation for the genuine work that Christian and his team do.

“We are so grateful for our customers’ support during this challenging time,” Christian said. “Their trust in us has been incredibly humbling, and it’s what’s driving us forward.”

Christian Pereira from Evo Roofing Ltd

Coming Back Bigger and Better

With renewed momentum, Evo Roofing is now going from strength to strength. The company has expanded its operations with more vans, a bigger team, and an even stronger commitment to providing specialist roofing services across Manchester, Lancashire, and the North West.

Christian and his team remain dedicated to delivering high-quality roofing work that customers can rely on. Their story is a testament to the power of resilience, quality craftsmanship, and community support in overcoming adversity.

Evo Roofing’s comeback story is an inspiring example for other small businesses facing similar challenges. They have shown that even in the face of scams, a commitment to integrity, hard work, and excellence can rebuild trust and lead to greater success.

As they continue to grow, Evo Roofing stands as a symbol of strength and determination, with a reputation for exceptional service that no scammer can undermine.