Enjoy a sweet treat at Rainbow Hub stall at Croston Pumpkin Patch
Treats include yummy cakes including cupcakes and brownies kindly made by supporters Kay White, Hilary Metcalfe and Suzie Bunner, plus fun pumpkins with chocolate oranges. There will be a tombola and the PQA choir will be singing and bucket collecting on 25th October.
The Pumpkin Patch at Culshaws Farm, Holker Lane, Leyland is open from 9am to 5pm with rides, food, drinks, amazing photo opportunities and, of course, loads of pumpkins.
Kat Nelson, Head of Fundraising and Marketing, Rainbow Hub, said, “We are so grateful to Croston Pumpkin Patch for inviting us to have a stall throughout this month to raise vital funds for our charitable services. Huge thanks as well to Fletchers Solicitors who are helping run the stall; Sew Stunning Design for gifting the printing of our log on our new tablecloths and all the volunteers who are making the treats and manning the stall. We are looking forward to loads of fun.”
More information about the work of Rainbow Hub can be found at www.rainbowhub.org
or follow them on social media @rainbowhubnw