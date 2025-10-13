Enjoy a sweet treat at Rainbow Hub stall at Croston Pumpkin Patch

Rainbow Hub stall manned by the lovely Sophie from Fletchers Solicitors

If you are heading down to Croston Pumpkin Patch this month to choose your pumpkin for Halloween, be sure to visit the Rainbow Hub stall and enjoy a sweet ‘treat’ with no ‘tricks’ In sight.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Treats include yummy cakes including cupcakes and brownies kindly made by supporters Kay White, Hilary Metcalfe and Suzie Bunner, plus fun pumpkins with chocolate oranges. There will be a tombola and the PQA choir will be singing and bucket collecting on 25th October.

The Pumpkin Patch at Culshaws Farm, Holker Lane, Leyland is open from 9am to 5pm with rides, food, drinks, amazing photo opportunities and, of course, loads of pumpkins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kat Nelson, Head of Fundraising and Marketing, Rainbow Hub, said, “We are so grateful to Croston Pumpkin Patch for inviting us to have a stall throughout this month to raise vital funds for our charitable services. Huge thanks as well to Fletchers Solicitors who are helping run the stall; Sew Stunning Design for gifting the printing of our log on our new tablecloths and all the volunteers who are making the treats and manning the stall. We are looking forward to loads of fun.”

More information about the work of Rainbow Hub can be found at www.rainbowhub.org

or follow them on social media @rainbowhubnw