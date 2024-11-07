Engineer turned FE teacher on how he changes the future of the industry, National Engineering Day (13 Nov)

National Engineering Day was designed to raise public awareness of how engineers make a difference in the world and celebrate how engineers shape the future.

Hassan Ahmed is encouraging fellow engineers to do just that – share their real-world industry experience to help educate and inspire future industry talent.

Engineering professionals can work full time or part-time in FE alongside their current jobs and change lives without changing their careers.

The engineering sector is facing a potential skills shortage of 1 million engineers by 2030 with polling revealing Gen Z to be the most reluctant age group to consider careers in the sector. Employers have also reported a shortage of technical and soft skills in new recruits, with research showing as many as 49% of those entering the engineering profession lacking key skills.

Hassan shares: “I became a further education teacher because I wanted to transfer my existing skills and knowledge to those passionate about joining the construction sector. It is so important for students to learn from someone who has experienced in the sector. They know that I have been on a similar journey they are embarking on now, which makes them more likely to share their challenges with me. Outside of further education teaching, I work in drone surveying, and this has helped me even further in my teaching role, as I can share real-world scenarios with learners to help bring course content to life.

“To others considering teaching in further education, my message is simple: go for it! Becoming a further education teacher is easier than you think, you don’t always need prior teaching qualifications or a degree to get started. It's one of the most rewarding jobs you can have and allows you to instil the skills you want to see in your industry.”

The Department for Education’s Teach in Further Education (FE) campaign is calling on those with industry experience to teach in FE by sharing their skills and training the next generation of workers in their field. FE teachers are needed across many subject areas, with particular demand for professionals from the following sectors: Health and Social Care, Construction, Engineering and Manufacturing, Digital and IT.

Practical experience gained from industry is highly sought after and prior teaching qualifications or an academic degree isn’t always needed to start teaching in further education. Teacher training can be completed on the job, meaning FE teachers can begin earning straight away. There are full-time, part-time and flexible contracts available, allowing FE teachers to balance their hours alongside their current job or personal responsibilities.