Engineer Bailey’s Everest Expedition

A 23-year-old engineer from Walmer Bridge is on an expedition to reach Everest Base Camp, a feat he is undertaking to support two charities close to his heart.

Bailey Gaw, who works for Leyland Trucks and has just graduated with an engineering degree from UCLAN, flew out to Nepal capital Katmandu on Saturday (3rd May). He has two nights there to acclimatise before he flies to Lukla to begin his 80 mile hike with a 5,645 m (18,514 ft) climb to summit Kala Patthar and reach the highest point of Everest Base Camp.

Bailey has set up an online fundraising page at https://gofund.me/82648550

in the hopes that friends and family will back him in his trek by making a donation.

Bailey Gaw, who is currently in Katmandu ahead of an expedition to Everest Base Camp

Any money he raises will be shared evenly between Rosemere Cancer Foundation in thanks for treatment his mum Debi and grandma Eileen are receiving at Rosemere Cancer Centre for cervical cancer and charity Ahead of the Game. It is helping his friend Connor McCrossan, (23), of Leyland, rehabilitate following a diagnosis of medulloblastoma, a rare type of brain cancer that affects mainly children and young people. Connor is in recovery having been given the all clear.

Bailey said: “I promised myself that when I completed my degree, I would go on a once in a lifetime trip. I’m a keen walker and Everest has always fascinated me so this expedition made sense. It also made sense to use the expedition to help two causes that have made a difference to people who are important in my life.

“I know the expedition will be challenging at times. Altitude sickness is my biggest worry as Kala Patthar is really close to extreme altitude level with less than 50% level of oxygen. It will also be cold, around minus 15 degrees.”

When he has a signal, Bailey intends to post photos and updates on his trek via his Instagram account. All being well, he should then be back in Walmer Bridge on 17th May.

Yvonne Stott, community and events fundraiser for Rosemere Cancer Foundation, said: “What Bailey is doing is quite incredible. Not only will it give him a lifetime of memories, the funds he raises, which are already totalling over £1,800, will make a real difference to a lot of people’s lives.”

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, the region’s specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and also at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties.

The charity funds cutting-edge equipment, clinical research, staff training and innovative services and initiatives that the NHS cannot afford in order to make patients’ cancer journey more effective, comfortable and stress-free.

For further information on its work, including how to make a donation, visit www.rosemere.org.uk