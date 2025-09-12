Emerging techno producer unleashes explosive EP on local underground label

The Preston based Utopian Mechanics imprint celebrates its eighth release with the outstanding five track EP from local techno producer known as Raze, who describes the five track release ‘Reflections’ as retrospective, defined as post-apocalyptic electronica/dystopian dub.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The music from the brand new EP was brought to life 13 years ago which takes influence from artists such as the Scottish electronic music duo Boards of Canada, known for their distinctive atmospheric soundscapes, incorporating elements of nostalgia.

Raze also brings an essence of the evolving and distinctive sound of Manchester based electronic music producer Andy Stott, as well as Australian producer Ben Frost who is known for blending elements of techno, ambient, and industrial genres, creating a unique sonic experience.

When asked what inspired him Raze said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Artwork from the Reflections EP

“A lot of things inspired me, at the time I was studying, so I was completely engulfed in music 24/7 trying to carve a path. I spent a lot of time in the studio working on other peoples projects which then paved a way for my process; manipulating audio and using found sounds, with a dub mixing approach to composition.”

The record label was created in 2021 by local talent Mike Warbuton, known well in Preston’s underground electronic music scene for his own innovative, cutting edge music, his exploratory DJ sets and live performances.

When asked what the drive and inspiration was to start up the Utopian Mechanics imprint, Mike said: “It came about after having difficulty getting my music out there and signed by other labels, it was knowing I believed but it wasn’t happening through other channels, so I just though why not do it myself.”

“It’s hard to sum up because there’s quite a few different styles on the releases; Techno, drone, noise, transcending experimental styles, dark but uplifting, that’s the theme that threads them together, if I think it’s cool I’ll put it out there. ”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Artwork from the Reflections EP

He added: “The label also ties into a five year photography project, I post photos on Facebook and Insta gram which go side by side to the music. The latest release actually uses photos from local photographer and DJ known as ‘Daydream’, Shannon El.”

Utopian Mechanics is giving localised, north west artists the chance to release not just digitally but physically, previously with cassettes and CDs available to buy and this time round you can get a 12” vinyl.

The label values what Mike described as the stranger side of music being made tracks that tell a story, which is struggling to get signed.

Mike said: “The next album is almost ready which is from another local producer, it will be out by the end of the year. It’s all a bit hush hush at the minute but watch this space.”

The Reflections EP is now available to pre order in digital format and on 12” vinyl via Band Camp.

https://utopianmechanics.bandcamp.com/album/reflections