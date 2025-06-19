Eid dinner is fundraising feast for Rosemere

A dinner last Friday evening at Preston’s Imperial Banqueting Suite to celebrate Eid also raised more than £7,000 for Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Among its 140 guests were the Chief Executive of Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust Silas Nicholls, Deputy Chief Executive and Chief Nursing Officer Sarah Morrison, Director of Improvement, Research and Innovation Dr Ailsa Brotherton and Head of Trust Charities Dan Hill.

They attended at the invitation of the dinner’s founder and host, the Royal Preston Hospital’s world renowned Consultant Chest Physician and Interventional Pulmonologist Professor Mohammed Munavvar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Professor Munavvar’s now annual Eid celebration for Rosemere Cancer Foundation acknowledges the charity’s support and funding for a number of his groundbreaking projects. These have enabled the Royal Preston Hospital to repeatedly be among the very first in the UK to secure the latest in early lung cancer detection technology.

Guests enjoyed a delicious three course meal

During the event, Professor Munavvar was presented with a cheque for £2,500 for Rosemere Cancer Foundation. It was given to him by representatives of the Roccia Foundation. The foundation is the charitable arm of tile, bathroom and kitchen design company Roccia, which has a showroom in Queen Street, Preston.

It was added to dinner ticket sales, pledges and an auction, boosted by fees from stall holders selling artwork, crafts, clothing and sweets, to give the overall total raised.

Dan Hill, who is also Chief Officer of Rosemere Cancer Foundation, said: “As always, Professor Munavvar’s dinner was a great event. Not only was it a lovely way to spend the evening, it was also hugely successful in helping us raise funds to continue our work, the main aim of which is to ensure local cancer patients have access to the very latest diagnostic and treatment technologies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are very grateful to Professor Munavvar for championing us, to everyone who helped him organise the dinner, including Kulsoom, who co-ordinated the stalls, to everyone who attended and to the Roccia Foundation for its fantastic support.”

A trio of representatives from the Roccia Foundation present Professor Munavvar (far right) and Dan Hill (far left) with their donation. The trio are, from the left, Rahil Mulla, Zabir Patel and Uncle Yakub

Managing Director of Roccia, Zabir Patel, said: “We are grateful to support Rosemere Cancer Foundation yet again as they continue to support cancer patients through ensuring they always have the latest technologies.”

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, Lancashire and South Cumbria’s specialist regional cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties.

The charity funds cutting-edge equipment, clinical research, staff training and innovative services and initiatives that the NHS cannot afford in order to make patients’ cancer journey more effective, comfortable and stress-free. For further information on its work, including how to make a donation, visit www.rosemere.org.uk