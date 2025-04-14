'Eggsciting' time for business advisory firm as it launches Rosemere partnership

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

“Eggsciting” times are ahead for the 195 staff at the Preston office of leading audit, tax and consulting firm RSM UK.

RSM’s Preston office based at Brian Johnson Way is fundraising for Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

They launched the partnership with a donation of Easter Eggs for patients being treated on Ribblesdale Ward, Rosemere Cancer Centre’s in-patient ward. Between now and December, the team will take part in a number of fundraising events to raise money for the charity, including office activities and external sporting events.

RSM’s fundraising activity is part of the firm’s national “RSM Together” challenge, which sees its 30 UK offices take part in fundraising activities to support local charities of their choice.

RSM’s Sarah Brown (far right) and her colleague Annabel Smith launch the company’s charity partnership with Rosemere Cancer Foundation by delivering Easter Eggs for patients on Ribblesdale Ward. Accepting the eggs on patients’ behalf are, from the left, ward sister Beth Davis, ward manager Danielle Jackson, ward clerk Gwen Tunstall and Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s Sue Swire

Sue Swire, fundraising manager for Rosemere Cancer Foundation, said: “We are thrilled that RSM UK’s Preston office has chosen us as its new charity partner and we are looking forward to getting to know the team over the coming months.”

Sarah Brown, Manager at RSM, said: “We are looking forward to collaborating with Rosemere Cancer Foundation over the course of 2025. The work it does is really important to our local community and we have an array of fundraising plans lined up throughout the year. Our goal is to raise as much as we can to support the charity and the work it does in the region.”

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, the region’s specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and also at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties.

The charity funds cutting-edge equipment, clinical research, staff training and innovative services and initiatives that the NHS cannot afford in order to make patients’ cancer journey more effective, comfortable and stress-free.

For further information on its work, including how to make a donation, visit www.rosemere.org.uk