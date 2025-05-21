EE Employees do their bit for Burnley Charity

The HAPPA (Horses and Ponies Protection Association) Team were delighted to welcome employees from EE to volunteer for the Charity this week.

Employees from EE’s offices based in Blackburn were involved with HAPPA as part of the company’s socio-economic policy to give back to the local community.

11 employees turned out to HAPPA’s Shores Hey Farm, on a stunningly beautiful day, ready for a full day of hard graft to make improvements through painting, power washing and much more.

HAPPA’s Julie Pharaoh-Gan explains “We cannot thank the EE team enough for thinking of us when they chose their volunteer day this year. This is the time of year when the HAPPA team are immensely busy having the big spring clean to make the facilities look great for both visitors to the Farm and the horses and ponies.

EE Volunteers weeding and gardening

The team got stuck in tidying the main visitor pathway, dusting and cleaning in the stables and then spent the afternoon painting, power washing and completing the never-ending task of poo picking the fields. We truly appreciate all that they have done- even if the ponies don’t notice the difference!”

Jodie Love, Team Leader from EE, says "We all had a lovely day, the HAPPA team made us feel very welcome and had plenty of jobs for us to do. I got some really good feedback from the team about how peaceful and well run HAPPA is and how they want to show their families. With our job being based in a call centre, it was refreshing to get out into the countryside surrounded by beautiful scenery. We are lucky that EE offers 2 days paid volunteering a year to give back to local charities and the community and it was humbling how appreciative all the staff were at HAPPA for the work we did on the day. I urge anyone to go, whether that's just a look around, some food at their delicious cafe or a volunteer day as I think the work HAPPA does for the equine community is vital. Hearing some of the horses and ponies' stories of how they came to HAPPA shows just how important HAPPA is."

Other team members said:

"The day we spent at HAPPA was amazing, it was hard work but felt very rewarding. I am so happy we could have helped such an amazing place that helps horses and ponies, and I hope this motivates others to come, come and enjoy the day surrounded by beautiful horses and ponies and help out wherever needed."

EE Volunteers power washing and sweepiing

"Big thanks to all, extremely welcoming and rewarding and a pleasure to be there."

"Thank you for having us HAPPA, I will be back with my children in the near future, it’s a great day out."

Julie continues “Having volunteers come along and help is vital to HAPPA. Whether you can offer up a few hours as an individual or are looking for a day out of the office as a team, you could make a difference. We would really like to hear from you.”

If anyone is interested in helping HAPPA’s spring clean or would be interested in helping at events or activities at the Farm, please contact Julie on 01282 455992/ email [email protected]