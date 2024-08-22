Eden Boys’ School pupils and staff members celebrate exceptional GCSE results

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pupils at Eden Boys’ School, Preston are celebrating outstanding GCSE results today after years of hard work and dedication to their studies.

Hafiz Rayhan Desai, one of the school’s top performers, is on cloud nine after achieving seven grade 9s and three grade 8s. Not only has Hafiz Rayhan exceeded expectations in his studies, he has done so while balancing his school work with volunteering work in the Preston community. After completing his GCSEs, Hafiz Rayhan will continue his religious scholarship at a renowned Islamic Seminary.

Thanking his teachers, Hafiz Rayhan said: “If you had told me at the beginning of Year 7 that I would go on to achieve these results or to develop the confidence that I have, I would never have believed you. I’m just so grateful to all the teachers, staff and my parents and friends for helping me to grow and develop into the person I am today."

Another of the school’s high achievers is Mohammed Bilaal whose hard work and dedication have seen him earn six grade 9s (the highest possible grade) in his GCSEs as well as four grade 8s to round off an incredible set of results. Mohammed, who hopes to become a doctor, has secured a place at TB6 – the Sixth Form of fellow Star Academies school, Tauheedul Islam Boys’ High School – where he will study Biology, Chemistry and Maths.

Mohammed Bilaal

Reflecting on his time at Eden Boys’ School, Preston, Mohammed said: “The teachers at my school have very high expectations and I always knew that they would empower me towards these great personal achievements. It is such a wonderful feeling to finally have these results and be able to go on to the next stage of my life. I just want to say thank you to everyone who helped me get here.”

Wali Muhammad is also celebrating a fantastic set of results after achieving six grade 9s and three grade 8s. With aspirations to pursue a career in the medical field and give back to his community, Wali is planning to continue his studies at Lancaster Royal Grammar School.

Looking back on his time at Eden Boys’ School, Preston, Wali said: “I’m overwhelmed at my results - I would like to thank all of my teachers for the great deal of patience they have shown teaching me for the past five years.”

2024 has provided Eden Boys’ School, Preston with a double celebration after it was judged as ‘outstanding’ overall in its Ofsted inspection earlier this year. This has been followed by today’s exceptional GCSE results which have seen 75% of pupils achieve Grades 9-5 in English and Maths.

Wali Muhammad

Nafisa Patel, Principal at Eden Boys’ School, Preston, said: "Our pupils have shown remarkable effort and determination to succeed and today's GCSE results are proof of their hard work. Each pupil should be very proud of what they have accomplished and we are excited to see what the future holds for them. Congratulations to all, and best wishes for the exciting journeys ahead."

Eden Boys’ School, Preston is a secondary free school for pupils aged 11 – 16. It is part of Star Academies, one of the UK’s leading multi-academy trusts. The school opened in September 2015 and was judged to be ‘outstanding’ in its most recent Ofsted inspection.