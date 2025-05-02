Eddy the therapy dog brings warmth and wagging tails to Burscough nursing home

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Residents at Burscough Manor Care Home, near Ormskirk, part of the Sandstone Care Group enjoyed a special visit from Eddy, the popular therapy dog who makes monthly trips to the home. As a friend of the residents, he was met with open arms and given plenty of affection.

Eddy has become a firm favourite fixture at Burscough Manor. His friendly temperament and affectionate nature offer comfort and companionship, especially to residents living with dementia, for whom animal visits are particularly beneficial.

Sam Smith, manager at Burscough Manor said: “Eddy has a lovely, gentle way about him that residents respond warmly to. Even a short visit lifts everyone’s mood and gets people chatting. Many of our residents have owned dogs in the past, and it seems Eddy brings back happy memories. It’s a simple thing that makes a big difference.”