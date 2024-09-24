ECD Architects hired by Skipton Building Society for Retrofit Project

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Award-winning sustainable design specialists, ECD Architects, have been contracted by Skipton Building Society to undertake an innovative retrofitting project, which aims to showcase the benefits of home energy efficiency to the building society’s members.

Retrofitting an average UK home can save residents hundreds of pounds per year and this unique project, on a 1930s residential property, owned by Skipton and adjacent to its head office, will demonstrate such a transformation on a three-bedroom detached house.

ECD Architects has retrofitted thousands of homes across the UK, enabling them to become more energy efficient and this considerable expertise will be used for The Regent Road Retrofitting Project. ECD, alongside other contractors, will transform the current EPC rated D property into an energy-efficient home, with a goal rating of EPC B, with the primary focus of providing UK homeowners and landlords with practical insights and guidance for retrofitting their own properties as cost effectively as possible. This is particularly timely, given the UK government’s recent mandate that rental properties must achieve a minimum EPC rating of C by 2030.

Leeds Beckett and Leeds universities will collect high-quality data and insights on the building’s energy performance, to quantify ECD’s low environmental impact designs. Members of the public can follow @retrofittingregentroad on Instagram for updates on the project.

James Traynor, MD, ECD Architects says: “Retrofit is one of the core areas of our business. We’ve retrofitted thousands of homes across the UK to lower their environmental impact and so it’s wonderful to be working in partnership with Skipton, who are as passionate about reducing energy consumption in homes as we are. We’re delighted to be leading the retrofit for this pioneering project and can’t wait to see the results, in the hope they inspire even more people to reduce energy consumption in their homes.”

Charlotte Harrison, CEO Homes at Skipton Group said: "ECD’s experience in retrofitting homes across the UK makes for a perfect partnership in the project to transform Regent Road. With a target of upgrading the property from an EPC rating of D to B, this project will not only improve the property’s environmental performance but also provide practical insights and guidance to homeowners and landlords who may be planning on going through this journey themselves.

“Given the government's upcoming EPC mandates, this initiative offers a timely and cost-effective solution for those looking to future-proof their properties, we look forward to working with ECD and other local businesses to achieve this project.”

ECD Architects has a 60+ strong team within its offices in London, Glasgow and Preston, with 25% of its workforce being Passivhaus specialists. Founded in 1980, the company prides itself in being a sector leader in low energy design buildings of outstanding quality, with particular focus on decarbonisation, new build regeneration, building safety & cladding remediation and retrofit at scale.

For further information please visit: www.ecda.co.uk.