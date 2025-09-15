Eccleston HR assistant's thank you couch to 10k

Eccleston HR assistant Beth Hughes has gone from couch to running 10k in just a matter of months, raising £810 for Rosemere Cancer Foundation by completing the Wigan 10k earlier this month in a personal best time.

Beth finished in 1:19:52, shaving a full four minutes off her previous fastest 10k. Beth, who works for care company Alcedo Care, said: “I wanted to thank staff at Rosemere Cancer Centre where a number of family members have received care and treatment. I thought a sponsored run would be a good way of raising awareness and funds to support the wonderful work they do.

“I began training in February using the NHS Couch to 5k app which has the Radio 2 DJ Jo Wiley as a coach. It was really helpful as when I started, I couldn’t run for more than a few minutes without getting out of breath. When I got to running 5k, I decide to push myself on to 10k and set myself the goal of running in Wigan on 7th September to give me something to aim for.”

Beth added: “I am very grateful to my colleagues, family and friends for being so generous. I’m also thankful to my partner Ben. He used to run a lot and has completed marathons and half marathons. Ben ran alongside me to help keep me going. I’d now like to run another 10k event this year and possibly, push on to a half marathon next year. I find running great for getting me out into the fresh air and for clearing my head.”

Beth and partner Ben with their Wigan 10k finishers’ medals and Beth’s dog, Charlie Beagle

Yvonne Stott,community and events fundraiser for Rosemere Cancer Foundation, said: “Congratulations to Beth for achieving her first 10k race and setting a personal best time and thank you to everyone who supported her.

“I think what Beth has achieved is really inspirational. She’s gone from being an absolute beginner to a proper runner in a way that is open to all of us.”

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, which is Lancashire and South Cumbria’s regional specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and also at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties.

The charity funds cutting-edge equipment, clinical research, staff training and innovative services and initiatives that the NHS cannot afford in order to make patients’ cancer journey more effective, comfortable and stress-free. For further information on its work, including how to make a donation, visit www.rosemere.org.uk