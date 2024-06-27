Eccleston Community Shares £5,000 "Love From Anwyl"

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

FUNDING from a homebuilder is helping brighten the lives of young people with disabilities along with five other good causes in the Eccleston area. Anwyl Homes invited the community near its Parr Meadows development to apply for a share of £5,000 via its ‘Love From Anwyl’ initiative.

The successful applicants included three primary schools – Heskin Pemberton's CofE, Eccleston Primary and Eccleston St. Marys – plus Eccleston Recreational Park, Eccleston Brass Band and Rainbow Hub.

Anwyl area sales manager Imogen Suffell said: “We were really pleased by the response we received when we invited the Eccleston community to apply for support Love from Anwyl. The panel had some difficult decisions to make when allocating the funding to ensure it could be shared as widely as possible to have a maximum impact.

“We’re pleased to be helping three nearby schools with projects to encourage outdoor learning. We’re also providing funding for new seating in the park and enabling the brass band to attend competitions.”

Another of the projects supported with funding Love from Anwyl is Rainbow Hub. Based in Mawdesley, the charity provides children and young people with physical disabilities, as a result of a neurological condition or brain injury, with rehabilitation services.

Since 2001, they’ve supported up to 85 families per week, helping children to achieve their full potential and gain more independence through fun, hands-on therapies, while giving parents vital support.

Imogen added: “It was inspiring to visit Rainbow Hub and see how our funding is helping provide specialist services for children and young people with disabilities.”

Rainbow Hub corporate relations and event manager Emma Parish said: “We are absolutely delighted to have received the support of Anwyl Homes through their fantastic Love From Anwyl scheme. Their kind donation of £500 to Rainbow Hub will help us to deliver our specialist services to keep brightening the lives of children and young people with disabilities. Through helping them to develop independent life skills, we will empower them to become more active members of the community.”

Love From Anwyl is a voluntary scheme attached to the homes Anwyl is building at Parr Meadows, on Parr Lane. It’s in addition to the £500,000 Anwyl is investing in the community via section 106 contributions agreed during the planning process.