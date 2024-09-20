East Lancashire Hospice announces Corporate Challenge champion

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Businesses have been battling against each other for a common cause – to raise the most amount of money possible for East Lancashire Hospice. Over the last four months, 18 incredible businesses have raised over £36,000 for East Lancashire Hospice through various fundraising activities.

Over the last four months, 18 incredible businesses have raised over £36,000 for East Lancashire Hospice through various fundraising activities.

The Corporate Challenge culminated in this year’s winners being crowned – and the prize went to the Cardboard Box Company who raised a staggering £13,634.92.

Daniel Johnson, at the Cardboard Box Company, said: “The East Lancashire Hospice is a place that we hold very dear to our heart here at CBC and this year was the first year we’ve really tackled fundraising as a team. We had so much support from friends and family, customers and suppliers and of course colleagues.

“We are looking forward to going again next year. The whole process has created some lasting relationships within the team that simply didn’t exist before.”

The Accrington-based business threw themselves into the challenge – with a team walking the Yorkshire Three Peaks, a member of staff completing the Hospice Fire Walk, holding raffles – and throwing a bake-off style competition.

Second place Nybble, who raised an impressive £5,162.50, held coffee mornings and a huge raffle, leveraging the support of their Lancashire network.

And in third place with £3,342.66 was One Financial Solutions who hosted a Family Fun Day at Accrington and District Golf Club – complete with food stalls, children's games and more. They also held a raffle to raise extra cash for the Hospice.

Other businesses included Kinetic Law, Keenan’s Estate Agents, Bank View Smile, Site Surveying Services in Clitheroe, Slimming World Baxenden, W&G Pollard and conveyor and elevator, Longworths, James Dewhurst Ltd, Bupa Dental in Accrington, Merch Network, Media Village, Surface Print and Rummage Rescuers.

Marisa Bannan, Corporate Fundraiser at East Lancashire Hospice, thanked all the businesses for taking part and donating both time and funds to the charity.

She said: “We love seeing the creative ways that people raise money for the hospice – and the fun they have while doing so. From fire walks to family fun days, from head shaves to charity hikes and from picnics to penny jars it all helps us make a difference to the lives of patients with life limiting illnesses and their families.”

If you’re interested in joining next year’s Corporate Challenge you register your interest by contacting Corporate Fundraiser Marisa Bannan on 01254 916 983.