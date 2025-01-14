Early handover success for £1.7m youth centre expansion in Blackpool

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Construction work has completed ahead of schedule on a £1.7m expansion of a youth centre in Blackpool that will provide new opportunities for young people in the area.

Set to open in the spring, the expanded Blackpool Youth Zone will offer a variety of activities for young people and provide a safe and supportive space to learn, grow, and develop their talents.

The main contractor, Warden Construction, completed its work on the state-of-the-art centre and handed the keys over to Blackpool Council two months earlier than expected.

Warden has replaced the outdated facility, located on Gorton Street in the Talbot and Brunswick area of the town, with a 3,229 sq ft single storey, multi-use building.

It includes a fully equipped kitchen area, offices, toilets, two large halls for physical activities, and two smaller rooms that will host a range of other programmes, including gaming sessions.

In addition to the structural work, Warden completed extensive mechanical installations, including air source heating systems and IT infrastructure. External works, service infrastructure, and drainage systems have also been completed, ensuring the building is fully functional and ready for use.

Ian Williams, managing director at Warden Construction, said: "We’re really pleased with the progress we’ve made on the Blackpool Youth Zone. Working closely with Blackpool Council and Blackpool Boys and Girls Club, we’re proud to be part of a project that will have a lasting impact on residents in the area.

“Social value is at the heart of everything we do. For this project, we sourced much of the supply chain locally and provided valuable apprentice training to our team, helping the local workforce gain valuable skills.

“Alongside the construction work, our team got involved in the community by volunteering at the local food bank, took part in litter-picking, and planted trees on site.”

Councillor Kath Benson, cabinet member for young people and aspiration, adds: “I am absolutely thrilled that the centre has been handed over two months ahead of schedule.

“Young people from the Blackpool Boys and Girls Club helped to design the building and it is great to see their suggestions come to life. Over the next few months, all the furniture will be delivered and installed ahead of an official opening in the spring, it will be a very special day when it is full of young people for the first time.”

The scheme is being funded from a grant from the government’s Youth Investment Fund, which was secured by the Blackpool Boys and Girls Club and Blackpool Council.

Jed Sullivan, youth worker at Blackpool Boys and Girls Club, said: “The trustees are thrilled to announce the handover of our brand-new youth centre. This exceptional facility is the culmination of a fantastic partnership between us, Blackpool Council, and the DCMS Youth Investment Fund.

“Designed with our young people in mind, this state-of-the-art centre provides a safe and inspiring environment for learning, and what better way to celebrate our upcoming 90th anniversary than with the launch of this incredible space. We're excited for this new chapter in our club's history and the opportunities it will provide for the youth of Blackpool.”

The team at Warden has played an active role in the community, volunteering at the local food bank, joining litter-picking efforts around Blackpool, and creating a time capsule to highlight the community’s contribution to the project’s success.

In addition, Warden ensured that 89% of the supply chain used was sourced locally, boosting the local economy and creating job opportunities.