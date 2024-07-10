Dynamic new talent joins KBL’s Corporate & Commercial Team in Blackburn
Corporate & Commercial solicitor, Sophie McGregor is the latest recruit to join the growing team at KBL Solicitors.
Sophie brings 4 years’ post-qualification experience in commercial property law and a keen understanding of the property aspects often intertwined with corporate transactions.
Her experience encompasses a wide range of expertise including negotiations, due diligence and contract drafting which positions her as a significant asset adept at providing comprehensive and strategic advice.
Sophie will be working closely with Greg Gardner-Boyes, Partner and Head of Corporate, to execute a variety of corporate and commercial transactions with clients’ best interests at the fore.
Speaking of her appointment, Greg Gardner-Boyes said “We are thrilled to have Sophie join the team, her knowledge and experience in commercial property will greatly enhance our ability to serve our clients' diverse needs. We look forward to the valuable contributions she will make.”
Sophie’s client-focused approach and commitment to excellence have already earned her a reputation for reliability and proficiency. She is passionate about helping businesses navigate their legal challenges and achieve their strategic goals with confidence.
Sophie said “I am delighted to join the team at KBL. It is an exciting opportunity to join a talented bunch of professionals and I am particularly looking forward to working alongside Greg, whose knowledge in the corporate and commercial arena is second to none."
