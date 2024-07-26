Drivers and Transport Staff Required as Oakland International Opens Skelmersdale Depot

As part of their expansion Oakland International has opened their latest depot in Skelmersdale, Lancashire and is recruiting HGV drivers and transport personnel.

Supply chain solutions expert Oakland International needs to recruit around fifteen HGV Class 1 drivers as well as fill several transport and office-based staff roles and chose Skelmersdale due to its strategic location near to the motorway network and its ample potential for expansion. Transport Manager Lynne Pearson commented: “We’re delighted to begin operations with Skelmersdale initially undertaking chilled distribution before expanding to become a cross-dock facility with the added potential of offering chilled storage once operations are fully in place.” A Certified B Corporation business Oakland International is a leader in direct to consumer, case consolidation, contract packing, storage and distribution, food tempering and brand development support for all types of food, serving various markets in the UK and Ireland. They are also experts in saving food and non-food products from being wasted via their distress load management service and are aiming to be the first in their sector to reach net zero. A proactive employer Oakland International is encouraging more woman to think about a career in the supply chain. Lynne added: “Oakland has women drivers and transport staff at our other locations, and we aim to replicate this at Skelmersdale and ultimately, we want a workforce that mirrors the labour market.”