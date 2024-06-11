Drama with Lancashire actor as Walter Raleigh in St.Leonard’s church

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Our very own local actor, Dean Taylor, has been most generous with his time and talent. He is working in partnership with. The Friends of St.Leonard’s to raise money for the restoration of our stained glass windows.

He will be doing his next performance this Saturday 15th June. It will be a great night’s entertainment. The evening starts promptly at 7pm, tickets cost £15,(£10 for students) and refreshments are included.

The play will be "Sir Walter and his Queen, (from Devon cream to the Queen's bed...towering waves, vast weath.... to the axman's blade!"). This will be the fourth play performed in the Church by Dean.

He has been Richard 3rd,(who of course Did not murder his two nephews in the Tower of London and was greatly maligned by William Shakespeare).

A Great Night’s Entertainment

For the play, Dean was Oliver Cromwell and we learned much history about the man who won the Battle of Preston, formed the first English republic and signed the death warrant of King Charles 1st.

The third play sardine become Lord Byron,(mad, bad and dangerous, almost King of Greece and talented poet). Anyone who has been in the audience for any of these events will tell you what a great evening they have enjoyed.