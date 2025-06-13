Downham Hall Charity Open Gardens this July

St Leonards, Downham

Sunday 27th July, 12.00 – 16.00 Downham Hall’s annual charity Open Garden invites visitors to explore the Rose, Kitchen and cutting gardens, formal beds and herbaceous borders of the three-acre gardens with Pendle Hill as their stunning backdrop.

The day also features Morris Dancing, performances by local brass bands, the Ukulele Orchestra and other musicians, plant, food and craft stalls, Prosecco and beer stand, burgers and grills, traditional afternoon teas, floral demonstrations, a raffle with some great prizes and the ever-popular ‘Human Fruit Machine’.

Downham Hall, Downham, nr Clitheroe, BB7 4DN.

All profits go to Downham Village Hall and the Clitheroe, Chatburn and Downham Benefice (Churches of St Mary, Clitheroe; St Paul, Low Moor; Christ Church, Chatburn and St Leonard, Downham).

TICKETS £8. Under 5’s free. Free Parking.