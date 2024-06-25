Dovedale residents visit our city for the 80th Anniversary of the D Day landings.

Residents from our home were well looked after by organisers.

On 8th June Preston City had a military procession and band. Residents and staff went along to pay our respects to the fallen and the still living from the D Day landings 80 years ago.

We've had a great afternoon and even got joined by squadies, veterans, and the Mayor and Mayoress of Central Lancashire.

"They shall grow not old, as we that are left grow old:

Age shall not weary them, nor the years condemn.

At the going down of the sun and in the morning

We will remember them."

Dovedale Court care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Dovedale Court provides residential care, nursing care and dementia carefor 32residents from respite care to long term stays.

For more information please contact George Appleton Carroll, General Manager at Dovedale Court on 01772 761616.

