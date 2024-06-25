Dovedale residents visit our city for the 80th Anniversary of the D Day landings.
On 8th June Preston City had a military procession and band. Residents and staff went along to pay our respects to the fallen and the still living from the D Day landings 80 years ago.
We've had a great afternoon and even got joined by squadies, veterans, and the Mayor and Mayoress of Central Lancashire.
"They shall grow not old, as we that are left grow old:
Age shall not weary them, nor the years condemn.
At the going down of the sun and in the morning
We will remember them."
