Dovedale Court's Summer Bash
What a absolute fantastic afternoon had by all. The turn out was great with around 100 visitors passing through at different times during the afternoon. Elvis and Amy Winehouse house went down a treat. Here are some behind the scenes snaps that show just how much fun we were all having. So again a huge thanks to both attendees, residents and the fantastic team we have here at Dovedale Court. The afternoon saw us raise £1000 for the residents here at Dovedale.
Dovedale Court care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Dovedale Court provides residential care, nursing care and dementia carefor 32residents from respite care to long term stays.
For more information please contact George Appleton Carroll, General Manager at Dovedale Court on 01772 761616.
