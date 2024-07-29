Dovedale Court's Summer Bash

We had tribute singers Elvis and Amy WInehouse. The Sun stayed out to play and a great afternoon had by all.

What a absolute fantastic afternoon had by all. The turn out was great with around 100 visitors passing through at different times during the afternoon. Elvis and Amy Winehouse house went down a treat. Here are some behind the scenes snaps that show just how much fun we were all having. So again a huge thanks to both attendees, residents and the fantastic team we have here at Dovedale Court. The afternoon saw us raise £1000 for the residents here at Dovedale.