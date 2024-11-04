Double centenary celebrated at Lancashire care home

Two residents at Croston Park Nursing Home near Leyland have celebrated their 100th birthdays surrounded by fellow residents, relatives, and staff at the Lancashire-based home

Marion Nash and Hilda Browitt, who marked their milestones with an afternoon tea and cake party were delighted to share their landmark birthdays with those closest to them.

Paul Foster, the Member of Parliament for South Ribble, joined in with the celebrations and presented flowers to both Hilda and Marion, before learning about their fulfilled lives and taking the time to speak to other residents and staff at the home.

Hilda Browitt, originally from Chorley, and a mother to three, built her family home from scratch with her husband Fred in Coppull. Having lived through World War Two, Hilda remembers their struggles with food but also remembers witnessing the plane crash in Eccleston, a memory that stands out from her long life.

Marion Nash, Chorley born and a former weaver in the cotton mills, is one of eight children, who later helped her husband run their family butchers.

Abigail Kershaw, Manager of Croston Park Nursing Home said: “It was wonderful to welcome Paul Foster to our home and celebrate such an incredible milestone for Hilda and Marion.

“These incredible women have lived rich, full lives, and their stories continue to inspire us all. It’s a privilege to have them as part of our community, and we look forward to creating many more happy memories together.”

Marion Nash said: “It was very special to receive a card from the King but also turning 100 years old with my family and friends is something I’ll never forget.”

Hilda Browitt said: “The party was lovely, and it was so nice to receive flowers from Paul Foster. I've had a busy life, and it's a joy to be part of such a warm community at Croston Park.”

Paul Foster MP said: “It was an absolute honour to visit Croston Park and meet not one, but two of South Ribble’s newest centenarians; Hilda and Marion. I really enjoyed hearing their wonderful stories and memories from the past. Thank you for allowing me to be a part of such a special birthday celebration for you both. Happy 100th birthday ladies.”