Double award win for Preston Inspiring Minds team at national charity awards

L to R: Jessica Carmody (Making Space Trustee), Carol Harmer (Making Space Occupational Therapist at Inspiring Minds), Ann Cojeen (Hempsons), Rachel Peacock (Making Space CEO)

Two colleagues from Inspiring Minds, a Preston-based supported living service, are celebrating national recognition after winning top prizes at the Making Space Colleague Awards 2025.

Inspiring Minds helps people with enduring mental health concerns along their rehabilitation pathway by combining accommodation with personalised levels of care and support. The service focuses on building confidence and skills so people can move towards independent living.

The Making Space Colleague Awards shine a spotlight on individuals and teams who inspire others, go above and beyond expectations and make a real difference to the people they support.

National health and social care charity Making Space, based in Warrington, employs more than 1,000 people nationwide. This year, over 200 employees were nominated by colleagues, with winners announced at a gala ceremony at The Edwardian hotel, Manchester. Finalists enjoyed a three-course lunch sponsored by businesses from across the country before the trophies were presented.

L to R: Jessica Carmody (Making Space Trustee), Meryem Caylan (Neuven), Corinna Bannister (Service Manger, Making Space, Caroline Saez (Neuven), Rachel Peacock (Making Space CEO)

The Inspiring Leader Award, sponsored by Neuven, recognises individuals who foster a shared vision, lead by example and create environments where everyone feels they belong and can achieve their goals. This year’s award went to Corinna Bannister, Multi-site Service Manager at Inspiring Minds, recognised for her supportive style, positive team culture and calm leadership in challenging times, with staff describing her as “a rock” for both residents and colleagues.

Judges praised Corinna for her resilience, positivity and solution-focused approach, noting that she has successfully managed Inspiring Minds while also supporting the opening of Inspiring Minds East in Burnley.

Reflecting on the win, Corinna said:

"It was a fantastic ceremony, and I felt privileged to be part of it. I never expected to win the Inspiring Leader Award and feel very fortunate to have even been nominated. Whilst it’s lovely to receive this recognition, it wouldn’t have been possible without the support of my manager, who has inspired me and helped me develop my leadership skills. I’m also fortunate to work with a fantastic team who have embraced creating a positive culture at Inspiring Minds — we couldn’t have achieved what we have without such an amazing team effort."

The Co-Production Award, sponsored by Hempsons, recognises individuals or teams who put people at the centre of their care, working in equal partnership with them, their carers and professionals towards a shared goal. This year’s award went to Carol Harmer, Occupational Therapist at Inspiring Minds, for working with residents to co-produce a “Knowing You, Knowing Me” guide, which has since shaped Making Space’s national Move On Guide to improve transitions through supported accommodation.

Judges said: “Carol’s dedication, passion and collaborative approach were a standout point. The impact of working with a service user to improve the experience of many others is an outstanding example of co-production, with the potential to influence practice across the whole organisation.”

Talking of her win, Carol said:

"It was an amazing awards event, and such a privilege to accept the Co-Production Award for collaboratively developing the ‘Knowing Me, Knowing You’ document to support positive moving-on plans for the people we support. I felt very humbled to receive this in recognition of co-production at Inspiring Minds, our service users and the team. A truly memorable moment."

Phil Orton, Deputy CEO of Making Space, said:

“I’m constantly inspired by the incredible work I see across our services. We’re so proud of Corinna and Carol, as well as all our winners, finalists and of everyone who took the time to nominate a colleague. Every member of the Making Space team is an inspiration, and these awards are a wonderful way to recognise their dedication and celebrate the positive impact they make every day.”

If you are looking for rewarding career where you can make a real difference, where you will be truly valued, explore opportunities at makingspace.co.uk.