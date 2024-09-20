Door4 marketing advice events are transforming business success
Following the resounding success of its events that have explored Efficiency & Effectiveness in home & garden marketing andCampaign Planning – from insight to impact, on October 3rd 2024 the experts at Door4 will be discussing how growth brands identify and track ‘the metrics that matter’.
Tailored to the needs of companies operating in the sector, the interactive workshop is a MUST for any business leaders or marketers looking to gain an advantage through more effective analysis and measurement and to gain crucial insights to improve the ROI on their marketing campaigns.
Hosted by experts from award-winning Burnley agency Door4, the speakers will outline practical strategies that you can implement immediately - to improve conversion rates, lower CPAs, and work smarter, not harder, with ads. The event will underscore the importance of shifting marketing measurement towards metrics that directly correlate with business success, such as ROI, lead quality, and customer engagement over time.
Leon Calverley, Director and founder of Door4, explains more:
“It’s shocking how many companies, including those operating in the home and garden sector, measure the wrong marketing success indicators. We found that a staggering six out of 10 marketing leaders struggle to demonstrate the impact of their marketing because they’re measuring the wrong metrics; this is set against a backdrop of decreased sales in the sector and forecasts warning that reduced consumer spending on products for the home is set to continue for some time.
“Our research has shown that many businesses track what is easy rather than what is meaningful, often due to the lack of clear business objectives or poor alignment between marketing and sales teams; metrics such as likes, shares, and impressions often provide a false sense of success without linking to revenue, conversion, or customer acquisition costs; and there is a prevalent focus on immediate results rather than long-term metrics like brand equity, customer retention, or lifetime value.
“Our free upcoming in-person event, ‘The Metrics That Matter for Home & Garden Marketing’, aims to show marketers and senior business leaders how to overcome analysis paralysis and make data-driven decisions with confidence. By simplifying the overwhelming data landscape, you’ll be able to clearly understand cause-and-effect relationships and optimise your strategies.
“We’re offering hands-on learning with interactive and practical activities and expert insights from the Door4 team, who have helped countless brands navigate the complex world of digital marketing and analytics.”
‘The Metrics That Matter for Home & Garden Marketing’ event takes place on Thursday, 3rd October (09:00 - 12:00) at Brockholes Nature Reserve, Preston. Breakfast is provided.
For more information about this and other events taking place around the UK in 2025, or to register to attend visit: https://door4.com/nextevent
